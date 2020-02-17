[sofia-wylie-launches-new-prank-exhibit-‘got-ya’-on-youtube,-very-first-guest-is-a-‘hsmtmts’-co-star!]

Sofia Wylie just started her very own prank show termed Obtained Ya!

The 16-calendar year-aged entertainer is internet hosting the new demonstrate, which will see her pranking her buddies, and a lot more.

Here’s a description of the demonstrate: Welcome to my new present!! It’s likely down and no one is exempt from getting caught right in the middle of the show… specifically Sofia Wylie! “GOT YA” is a hidden digicam prank present hosted by Sofia Wylie.

Each individual episode of this new show takes you behind the scenes when Sofia pranks her mates you all see on Tv set and surprises them with issues only you obtain in flicks!

Sofia‘s initial guest is a person of her Higher College Musical: The Musical: The Series co-stars, Frankie A. Rodriguez.

“Already plotting my revenge 😈,” he commented on her Instagram publish.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3PaiaIAj-Rg" width="500"></noscript>