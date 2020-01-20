Sofia Wylie’s short series “Shook” will air on the Disney Channel tonight! | Disney channel, Sofia Wylie

Sofia wylie is back to Disney Channel with her dance series Shook!

The shortened program was first broadcast on the Disney Channel YouTube page, but will make its television debut on the TONIGHT network (January 20) at a special programming event.

Shook follows Mia (Wylie), a 15 year old who aspires to dance professionally but who is embarrassed by the daily obligations towards her little sister, Skylar, and their single mom, Sandra, a registered nurse.

Although Mia struggles to convey how she feels, she has the support of her outgoing best friend, Fredgy, and a new mentor, Ritz, who introduces her to the dynamic world of street dance. She soon begins to express her true and best self through dance.

Shook will air THIS EVENING (January 20) at 8 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel. Check out the trailer!

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpL3CiDayo0 (/ incorporated)

