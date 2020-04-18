Soft drinkers shut down the brain receptor. Here’s how – sex and relationships

I have a drink, here’s the good news. A team of US researchers has discovered that deactivating a stress signaling system in a brain region known for motivation and emotion-related behavior can reduce drinking.

An American National Institute of Health Study at the University of South Carolina Medical University in mice has identified a specific system in a particular brain region that can be manipulated to reduce harmful drinking.

“Drinking into alcoholic beverages is a risky behavior, and one consequence of repeated consumption of alcoholic beverages is increasing the risk of developing alcohol use disorders,” said Howard C Becker, director of the Charleston Center for Alcohol Research and a professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.

Drinking, as defined by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), means drinking to the legal limit of intoxication within two hours.

“These are four standard drinks for a woman or five drinks for a man consumed over a two-hour period,” Becker explained.

In a study published online that will appear in the May issue of the journal Neuropharmacology, Becker and JR Haun, graduate students at Becker’s lab, tested a potential strategy for reducing high-risk drinking.

The system investigated by the team – the opioid receptor system – is well recognized in the addiction field.

Notorious intoxicants such as morphine, heroin, and oxycontin / oxycodone act on the opioid receptor system, producing the beneficial effects that make these drugs so addictive.

However, there is an unusual opioid receptor that is not involved in signaling pleasure.

“The Kapio opioid receptor system is the antithesis of other opioid receptors,” Haun explained. “They often call it a reward system.”

Instead of feeling comfortable, the capio opioid receptor creates stress and dissatisfaction.

Becker’s team found that shutting down the opioid receptor capsules in the brain reduced alcohol consumption.

The finding suggests that the opioid receptor capillary system is important not only in the negative withdrawal state but also in the initiation of the alcoholic beverage itself.

To begin testing their hypothesis, Becker and Haun first identified the exact brain region involved in drinking beverages triggered by kappa opioid receptors.

Becker’s team is housed on a network of structures called extended amygdala.

To determine how kappa opioid receptors in the extended amygdala influence drinking intoxication, Becker’s team specifically inactivated kappa opioid receptors in this area in mice.

“Haun actually introduced a drug that blocks opioid receptor capsules right into the extended amygdala,” Becker explained.

In this study, a mouse model was used to drink alcohol, which allowed mice to drink freely for four hours each night.

After blocking opioid receptor capsules in these mice, the team tested how much alcohol the animals voluntarily ate.

“Blocking these kappa receptors in the extended amygdala did not completely stop drinking,” Haun explained. “That brought it down to a more moderate level. It’s the equivalent of a glass of wine at dinner as opposed to a bottle.”

This finding supports Becker and Haun’s hypothesis that the opioid receptor capillary system in the expanded amygdala promotes drinking.

Therefore, blocking opioid receptor capsules in the prolonged amygdala could act as a therapy for suppressing beverages.

“I think the end goal is to better understand new potential treatment goals and how new therapists may have some value in helping to curb the craving and motivation for excessive drinking in people who have developed or are at the threshold of drinking. “Becker explained.

