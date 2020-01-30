SoftBank has asked Uber, DoorDash to discuss the merger

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

The Financial Times reports that at SoftBank’s stake in both companies, grocery suppliers Uber and DoorDash met about half a year ago to discuss a possible merger.

If the merger were completed, it would have accelerated what many analysts think is necessary for the food supply industry – that large companies are joining forces to become profitable.

The talks have not ended, but both companies have stated that they have not ruled out the possibility of returning to the negotiating table or merging with another company.

At the time, DoorDash executives were not enthusiastic about the idea of ​​a merger because they believed their company was in a better growth position than Uber Eats.

“We are in constant dialogue with all of our shareholders, but to be clear: our M&A strategy is ours and our own,” said a Uber spokesman.

DoorDash was valued at $ 12.6 billion in its May financing round and is the current industry leader with 37 percent of December sales, over 21 percent of Uber.

SoftBank has reportedly been concerned about Uber’s viability in the market and pushed the idea of ​​the merger forward.

The talks between the two companies took place after Uber’s $ 8.1 billion IPO, but before WeWork’s IPO, which was eventually withdrawn. SoftBank was Uber’s largest investor with a 15 percent stake in its IPO.

The industry is overcrowded and there is constant talk of consolidation. Competitors like Grubhub, Postmates and DoorDash vie for advantageous positions.

Many services offer deep discounts that are financed by wealthy private investors. Uber lost $ 316 million in Eats in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 67 percent over the previous year.

In the UK, Takeaway.com and Just Eat are trying to finalize a £ 6 billion merger under the supervision of the country’s competition authorities.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

With a view to reducing costs to improve cash flow, 85 percent of US companies plan to make real-time payments within three years. However, some companies believe that there are technical obstacles in the way. By doing January 2020 Make real-time payments a reality studyPYMNTS interviewed more than 500 financial managers to investigate what is required to put RTP’s interests into practice. We have learned the following: