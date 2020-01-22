SoftBank joins the $ 263M round of Berkshire Gray

divide

Robotics and Artificial Intelligence company Berkshire Gray has raised $ 263 million in Series B funding to continue providing automated retail, e-commerce, and logistics capabilities to Fortune 100 companies worldwide.

SoftBank, Khosla Ventures, New Enterprise Associates and Canaan participated in this round of financing, Berkshire Gray said in a press release on Tuesday (January 21).

The funds will support Berkshire Gray’s global growth, acquisitions and internal team expansion. The company wants to strengthen its growing reputation as a global provider of AI and robotics solutions.

Berkshire Gray uses intelligent robotic and AI solutions to automate tasks that were not previously performed in logistics machine commercial environments.

The company’s products automatically pick, pack and sort items, inner packaging, boxes and packages to automate the storage and distribution processes in multiple channels.

“Our customers from leading retail, e-commerce and logistics companies choose Berkshire Gray as a differentiator,” said Tom Wagner, founder and CEO of Berkshire Gray, in a statement. “With our intelligent robot automation, our customers see faster and more efficient supply chain processes that enable them to meet the needs of today’s savvy consumers.”

Berkshire Gray’s customers often optimize labor costs in their operations by 70 to 80 percent and increase production by 25 to 35 percent.

Of course, Berkshire is not alone in the area of ​​crowded robotics automation. As reported by PYMNTS, Amazon introduced two warehouse robots called Xanthus and Pegasus last year, which are designed to help optimize and improve automation in Amazon’s fulfillment centers. Xanthus is a complete overhaul of the company’s existing robot technology.

