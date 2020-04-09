Software platforms: The exciting Spanish “Amazing” captivates Netflix viewers

An exciting Spanish show called The Platform has captivated viewers of Netflix.

The film, which airs on March 20, is set in a vertical prison where food is distributed on a travel platform.

Prisoners in the upper reaches reach it first, while low-level individuals are left with their waste.

“If everyone just ate what they needed, the food would go down to a minimum,” says one character.

The film has impressed many viewers, who see it as a metaphor for wealth distribution – or lack thereof.

“I’ve just watched #ThePlatform on Netflix and what else can I say other than ‘Amazing’, someone tweeted.

Another person cleverly captures the film in the way it has been acknowledged. “Intuitively captures the nature of today’s economic inequalities. They are at the top! “

“I thought of watching ‘Software in Netflix,'” he wrote.

The platform, directed by Galder Gazzetlo-Erotia, was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019.

The actors are Iván Massagué, Zorion Eguileor, Antonia San Juan, Emilio Buale Coka and others.

