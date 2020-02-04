Soho police live: Dean Street cordoned off by police after the discovery of the Second World War bomb on a building site

Dean Street in Soho was cordoned off by police and evacuees.

The operation began this afternoon (Monday, February 3) around 2:40 p.m.

In a video shared on social media, police officers can see tape at one end of Dean Street and a large group.

There are rumors that the evacuation was due to the discovery of an unexploded bomb from World War II.

In a police statement, a spokesperson said: “The police were called at around 1:42 p.m. on Monday February 3 to report suspicion of World War II ammunition discovered at a construction site near Dean Street.

“The cords are in place and the item will be evaluated.”

MyLondon contacted the police for more details.

