Soji finds his home in a disappointing Star Trek: Picard

Photo: Aaron Epstein (CBS Interactive, Inc.) TV Review All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Star Trek: Picard’s “Arcadia Ego, Pt 1:” There is a key secret to unlocking Soji’s entry into the true nature of his home planet. The promises of a world full of synthetic forms of living hidden in their evolving cultures and interests have a lot of potential, and even if the show succeeds in delivering its promises, at least the chance “Et In Arcadia” can be crooked. After all, “Nepenthe” was still excellent; and perhaps the concussion of “Fractured Fractures” was less about bad ideas, and about eleven episodes, more about writers who didn’t know how to lose everything in the narrative flow.

“Et in Arcadia Ego, Pt. 1”

C-

C-

“Et in Arcadia Ego, Pt. 1”

Well, Picard and the others come to Synth Central and they are weird and cool for a few minutes. Soji takes a stroll through a chronotonous area to get them and in less than 15 minutes, 25 light years. Despite the destruction of the Agnes tracking device, Narek was able to tag on his ship; but it’s good because Borg Cube isn’t hell because it comes in a few minutes. Then the giant orchid rises from the surface of the planet, seizes all three ships, extinguishes power systems and drags them to the ground. In the past, this is more stupid than anything, but it offers a strange level that I want from a show that doesn’t ignore the most sensitive storytelling at the moment. If things go wrong, why not go nuts with it. The world of giant robot gardeners. Maybe that’s where Audrey II came from.

Instead, we get something heart-wrenching about Picard’s brain problems, and Sirena’s staff are popping up by Borg Cube for a quick visit and finally see the house of synagogues. And this is almost the same as every other “peaceful” community that the Trek show has visited in the last thirty years. Everyone is comfortable with flowing, comfortable pieces, colored with soothing tones, doing yoga or having fun. Architecture is all spotless and unclear. There is no true technology in the image. I’m sure some of the synths are paired and a few of them have brilliant make-up that the show decided to use TNG to mimic the look of the data (though the information was never seen.

And that’s a problem, because all of the show’s two-part finale is about Picard’s attempt to save the synonic colonies from destruction, and to end the whole synthetic life of the universe. Although most of the dramas here seem to be at least a little psychotic, it is likely that we will pay attention to what these living forms will be. I believe that I generally do not kill people because they are gentle. This does not mean that I have put money into my destiny. Given that Picard has just been renewed for a second season, I’m sure Sutra’s plan to call Super Guardians about Agnes’ doomsday images will not be successful or at least not as successful. will be. This shows that the show really needs to curse on the synths themselves, but that doesn’t give it any reason to do it beyond some mild disorder and say, “Remember the info? Do you love it too much?”

Speaking of information, Brent Spiner is back in Soong form. Almost as blatant as it should be, and in such an unquestionable explanation, the actor introduces himself to Picard as Dr Alton Inigo Soong, son of Noonian Soong. Picard will probably get it at face value, as many choices don’t last, but it looks suspicious; Noonian Soong has been involved with a handful of TNG episodes and no one remembers that he has a biological son, even though he has a copy of his wife, who doesn’t even know he is a replica. There is some kind of trick in the workplace (Alton Agnes comes up with a plan to build a suspicious body for him) because the alternative look is almost irritating because the writers just forced Spiner back and this is how he managed them. was the best way to know.

As for Alton himself, he is not so much regardless of his parents. Despite Spiner’s efforts to sell it, there is a plethora of written dialogue that suffers and there is no real reason to care for him beyond the slightest novelty of his existence. To make the most impression, Sutra, the only character on Synth Land (sorry if I did not post any of them), is an old synonym for Soji, except for the gold glittering makeup on her skin. The leader of the group is clear, and when it comes to Soji, Picard, and others, Commodore joins with Agnes to take a closer look at Oh’s vision, and then decides to sacrifice one of his own. to convince their people of the need to call for outside help.

Sutra is the third role played by Jesus Briones in Picard. The horror was beautiful in the short term, and Soji was more or less the same character, though somewhat older and in a different context. Sutr was forced to become the new one for the first time, and the results were not very good. As in Alton, the problem is probably more of a failure than anything else, but the one who is responsible is not good at all: Sutr is almost like an alien to the Borg Queen – aggressive, ridiculous and blatantly cruel. It is a difficult decision. Sutra ends badly to the end, but the second danger he throws on the screen is no weight on the heel turn.

But in fact, almost no one works. Picard, who seems to have learned nothing this season, gave a “buzzing” speech to try and arouse the hearts and minds of sinners, who are more embarrassing than inspiring; we were reminded that something went wrong in his brain and that he died, which is a pretext to give milk more melodies than we know in the thought of losing it. (Raffi says “I love you. What? When? Why?”) Borg Cube’s return is poorly grounded, and though he had the chance to address the episode’s seven-week, really horrific selection, he simply forgot about the past. This is a dumb show now. He was probably dumb, but he did something better to hide it. What we can hope for in the finals is neat special effects, and maybe enough to get a definitive conclusion that we can convince ourselves that season 2 will be better.

Critical observations

I do not know legally, I will not be released within a minute of Picard’s diagnosis (comment on how his son’s illness can be cured if they want to switch to the Positron matrix) or if they will only pass the disease for a season or kill him next week. if they do.

Sutra “learned how to understand the meld.” Of course.

When the comment was unclear (and perhaps not so), when Sutra met with Agnes, she discovered that the fear of the Romulans was actually a promise made by some other mysterious species. When it comes to the inevitable confrontation between synthesis and organic life, we return to protect synthetic life. I can’t stress enough that this is the Mass Effect 3 plot.

It is a small thing, but the characters that give me so much excitement to see each other again when they are not long gone. Yes, people can be sentimental under extreme stress, but it works hard to sell as we sit.

Picard, who says Elnor is “very, very proud”, is also unlucky.

Soong’s blame for the secrecy of the Soji / Dahj project in Maddox is a more acceptable assassination, although it is probably another sign that something is wrong. (Soong’s subsequent naming of Maddox as “a small, glittering candle in the dark” suggests that his story was not straightforward.)

Picard is a house arrester. Agnes is also arrested, but she is reluctant to continue working with Soong. Isn’t this just another house arrest?

. (tags) Star Trek: Picard