sokratis-papastathopoulos and-eddie-nketiah-objectives-see-arsenal-avoid-fa-cup-upset-vs-portsmouth

Arsenal booked their position in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a comfy two- acquire at Portsmouth on Monday.

Kenny Jackett’s aspect experienced the superior of the 1st fifty percent, only for Sokratis Papastathopoulos to brilliantly volley Arsenal forward, with Eddie Nketiah doubling the lead quickly following the split.

AFP or licensors Eddie Nketiah scored for the next activity managing for Arsenal

For Arsenal and head coach Mikel Arteta, who produced nine changes which include resting captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, this was a superior response to crashing out of the Europa League four evenings ago.

Though the travelling fans sang about their 49 video games unbeaten in the wake of Liverpool’s 44-match streak ending at the weekend, incorporating to their history 13 FA Cup wins remains their only possibility of silverware this year.

David Luiz was captaining Arsenal but he and debutant Pablo Mari ended up caught out by a uncomplicated ball ahead, the latter sooner or later blocking Ellis Harrison’s shot guiding.

Sokratis was the upcoming Arsenal defender to be still left flummoxed, the Greece worldwide functioning at correct-back again and receiving turned too very easily by Marcus Harness as the hosts appeared to acquire the activity to their best-flight visitors.

Arsenal’s considerably sluggish begin was not aided when Lucas Torreira was floored by a solid obstacle from James Bolton which resulted in the midfielder being taken off on a stretcher to be changed by Dani Ceballos.

The Gunners lastly pressured Alex Bass into action as Bukayo Saka burst forward down the still left and shot small at the Pompey goalkeeper before Harness had a curling effort and hard work deflected guiding at the other conclude.

Getty Photos – Getty Sokratis Papastathopoulos opened the scoring for Arsenal

Gareth Evans spurned the ideal possibility of the sport just ahead of the 50 percent-hour mark, miscuing a header possessing steamed into the box to fulfill Steve Seddon’s cross following a fast free of charge-kick.

It was Arsenal’s switch to bemoan a missed header as Gabriel Martinelli could only steer Reiss Nelson’s flashed cross over from near-variety as the initial-half looked set to stop goalless.

That adjusted in the fourth minute of included-on time as an Arsenal corner was cleared to Ceballos, who played in Nelson to cross for Sokratis to flip household with a high-quality volley.

Arsenal were a great deal a lot quicker out of the traps for the 2nd half and doubled their gain before long following the restart, Nketiah finishing well from shut-array adhering to a further Nelson centre.

England Beneath-21 international Nelson was taking pleasure in himself and broke by way of to see a shot blocked guiding just before Saka experienced a strike tipped around with the guests in finish command of proceedings.

They could not include to their direct, Andy Cannon coming closest as Portsmouth searched for a consolation at the other close in the closing stages.

With the power of the opposition nonetheless left in the cup it is not likely Arteta will be afforded the luxurious of building sweeping modifications up coming time out and, for Portsmouth and Jackett, emphasis can now shift back again to their League One marketing bid.