solange-&-#-39-beyond-humble-&-#-39-will-be-the-to-start-with-receiver-of-the-lena-horne-award

Solange Knowles has the aid of his mom, Tina and stepfather Richard Lawson, although receiving the Lena Horne Award for artists who develop a social influence occasion at New York Town Corridor.

Singer Solange Knowles it was "outside of humility" to be the very first receiver of the Lena Horne Award for Artists who Developed a Social Effects Function at the New York Metropolis Hall on Friday, February 28, 2020.

The mother of the 33-12 months-old star. Tina Knowles and her husband Richard Lawson they had been there to aid her, like Solange, whose sister is Beyonce Knowles, gathered the award that honors "excellence in the intersection of arts and activism."

He gained $ 100,000, which he will produce to Task Row Houses, a Houston-centered nonprofit business, and he was excited about the award: "I will never ever forget about remaining a woman and the influence of listening to the wonderful Lena Horne singing so radiantly and powerfully the words & # 39 consider in yourself & # 39 of that outstanding second in The Wiz … I have carried it with me carefully all my lifestyle. "

She added in a statement: "At the age of 12, I performed this same purpose at the Ensemble Theater in Houston, Texas, and that is when I uncovered about Lena's devoted activism and her brave integrity as a woman and revolutionary artist."

"I am honored to acquire an award that bears his title and continue on his legacy of making use of the arts to encourage reflection and evoke transform."