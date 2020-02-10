Solange, Peaches and Skunk Anansie are leading the Grace Jones Meltdown Festival

Solange, Peaches and Skunk Anansie are among the names leading the line up for this year’s Meltdown Festival by Grace Jones.

The singer of “Slave To The Rhythm” has put together a versatile line-up for this year’s meltdown, which will take place again from June 12th to 21st at the Southbank Center in London.

Solange will start with a headline on June 12, while queer feminist icon Peaches will perform on June 13 and Skunk Anansie will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a show on June 18.

Other acts that will appear on the nine days of the festival include Jimmy Cliff, the Love Unlimited Synth Orchestra, Baaba Maal, Lee Scratch Perry with Adrian Sherwood, Oumou Sangaré, Meshell Ndegeocello, Lee Fields and the Expressions, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and many more more.

Grace Jones will curate the Meltdown Festival (Image: Getty)

Grace Jones said: “As everyone knows, I am a collector and, among other things, I collect people. I did that for Meltdown. These wonderful artists that I selected represent something unique for me personally and for my career.

“From Baaba Maal via Skunk Anansie to Solange. Each of these artists has a little bit of me, and now I’m proud to introduce them to you all. By the time I finish the festival with my appearance on June 21st, everyone who has attended one of these shows will have an incredible live concert experience that was lovingly given to me by Grace Jones. “

All tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 14th, from 10 a.m. and fans can buy them here.