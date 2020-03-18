Solano County Issues Shelter Home, Joining Other Bay Area Countries – San Francisco News Information – New News Information

% MINIFYHTML6260c3cb7f5baf2c7260919b65af76ca11%

SOLANO COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Solano County became the last Bay Area county to issue a shelter in a regional effort to thwart the spread of the new coronavirus, county officials said. night.

The order takes effect on Wednesday midnight and runs until April 7. The Solano County order is labeled slightly different from other counties: it is a “home shelter,” rather than an on-site shelter.

The closure of social facilities such as bars, canteens, nightclubs and breweries will be required to increase social distance. Restaurants will stay open, but only through pickup and delivery. Gym, spa and other non-essential businesses will also be closed.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and hospitals are among the businesses that will remain open.

Dr Bela Matyas, the district’s public health officer, had refused shelter orders at the scene on Tuesday, saying they were causing panic and simply repeating state directives, but issued an updated statement along with the order Wednesday.

“We are taking this health crisis seriously and we are trying to protect our community by making sure that essential parts of our county can function and we are trying to reduce the essential burden on workers and businesses,” he said. “We are confident that our community will adhere to these guidelines and we stress the importance of working together to overcome this at this difficult time.”

Solano County had nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths on Tuesday. As of Wednesday night, there were 425 cases of COVID-19 in the Bay Area, with a total of 7 deaths. 15 patients with coronavirus have died in California.

Early Wednesday, Napa County ordered its residents to take refuge in the country.

© Copyright 2020 News Information Broadcasting News, All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed. The Bay City News Service contributed to this report.