Solar de MAMAMOO explains why she auditioned for almost all agencies except SM

MAMAMOO Solar spoke about his pre-debut days on the last episode of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook”!

During the January 17 broadcast of the KBS 2TV musical talk show, host Yoo Hee Yeol asked Solar how she ended up becoming a singer. The leader of MAMAMOO replied: “By chance, I happened to sing [at an event] on the street, and someone who worked in the music industry was there. This person contacted me and said, “You should definitely try to become a singer.”

“But at the time, I didn’t think about becoming a singer,” said Solar. “So I refused the offer. At the time, I wanted to be a flight attendant and I was preparing to become one, but I couldn’t stop thinking about [singing] after that. Because I loved to sing. So I kept debating whether to try, and finally decided, “Let’s do it.”

“So from that point on, I started going through lots and lots of auditions,” said Solar. “I think I have passed around 50 auditions. But I failed in almost all cases. “

Yoo Hee Yeol noted, “I heard that you auditioned for all agencies except SM. Why did you omit SM when you auditioned? “

Solar replied with a laugh, “Because of my appearance, I decided to withdraw from the pool by myself.” Yoo Hee Yeol protested with disapproval, “What are you talking about? for SM because you thought you wouldn’t come in? “

“Yes,” replied Solar. “I knew all too well that I would not come in, so I said to myself,” Let’s not give ourselves unnecessary grief. “I decided to audition elsewhere instead.”

Solar then performed a magnificent cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”, the song she sang in most of her auditions before joining RBW.

