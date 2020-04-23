Solar MAMAMOO talks about Unconventional Concepts for Solo Debut, Her Goals for New Albums, and More

MAMAMOO’s Solar shares her feelings about making her solo debut!

Solar released his first solo album “Spit It Out” on April 23, and he spoke with the press in an interview about this new challenge.

“I’m more nervous than anything,” he said. “It is how I work while preparing for this, and I am very grateful to all those who worked with me. I wonder what that would be conceived of with the first person on the first album, and I was very scared and nervous too … I felt a lot of different things. Starting with this first solo album, I wanted to share a lot of musical energy. “

Solar was asked to describe the track title “Spit It Out.” She said, “This is a track that I ‘south’ that I became a man through song and lyrics to it. The line ‘Spit out through lips hot’ is the lyrics of many, and that means I convey lust. This is reflecting on how to make all the spirits to this album. “

Solar is fascinated by the unconventional concepts of getting teas, including bald look, long red nails in rubber gloves, and more. When asked what was planned, Solar said, “I’m a kind that would have put the reference. But the wardrobe closet, I buy clothes I plan to work on the stage much more than the clothes that will be worn on the day of the ordinary. For this album, I get the help of an older brother who has planned. “

Her husband seemed bald to talk. “Because it is a solo album for the first time, I tried operates self native over the balding. Many people are trying to reduce me, but I believe that this is the only way to implement sincerity. I am grateful to the agency I believe trust it and support me. I am also worried, but I am grateful and very touched to see them much.

When asked how her fellow members gave her a moving picture, Solar replied with a laugh that members were embarrassed about it and did not tend to talk about such things.

Solar also gives the most focused name for the appearance and “kill off” choreography. “If I choose one, it will be part of ‘Set fire’!” she said. “This is the section before the choir where I try to add more excitement. I’m very excited about the move as I speed up the heels and sweat.”

When asked what the purpose of this album, Solar said, “Through this album, I want to be artists that make them more forward to what will I do.”

Finally, Solar shared a message for fans who were already waiting for her solo album. “Honestly, I really touched the fans this time around,” he said. “I feel good about waiting and wanting a solo album, and I’m going to work to make it happen. I’m so grateful to the fans who have always encouraged me not to write in words, and for so long! I’ve always tried to be an artist. that I am talking about. “

