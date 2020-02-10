Solar Orbiter shoots away to catch the first glance at the poles of the sun

Europe and NASA’s Solar Orbiter shot into space on Sunday evening on an unprecedented mission to take the first photos of the elusive poles of the sun.

“We are on our way to the sun. Go Solar Orbiter!” said Cesar Garcia Marirrodriga, project manager of the European Space Agency. “It’s a fantastic moment … it’s like, well, we’re unstoppable.”

Launch for @ESASolarOrbiter ESA’s mission to see the sun up close.

Read more: https://t.co/c2BQ8sJqKh #WeAreAllSolarOrbiters #SolarOrbiter pic.twitter.com/7QOGcNszKB

– @ esa

The $ 2 billion spacecraft ($ 1.5 billion US) will join NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, launched a year and a half ago, to dangerously get close to the sun to reveal its secrets.

Although Solar Orbiter will not venture close enough to penetrate the sun’s corona or a crown-like outdoor atmosphere, such as Parker, it will maneuver into a unique runway outside the aircraft that will take over both poles that have never been photographed before. Together with powerful ground observatories, the sun-staring space duo will be like an orchestra, according to Gunther Hasinger, the scientific director of the European Space Agency.

“Each instrument plays a different tune, but together they play the sun’s symphony,” Hasinger said.

Solar Orbiter is launched to map the polar regions of the sun 1:44

Solar Orbiter was made in Europe, along with nine scientific instruments. NASA supplied the 10th instrument and arranged the late-night launch from Cape Canaveral.

Nearly 1,000 scientists and engineers from all over Europe gathered with their American colleagues under a full moon while the Atlas V rocket shot away from United Launch Alliance and illuminated the sky for miles. Crowd also got stuck near roads and beaches.

The rocket was visible four full minutes after the launch, a brilliant star piercing the night sky. The European project scientist Daniel Mueller was delighted and called it ‘perfect for the photo’. His NASA counterpart, scientist Holly Gilbert, exclaimed: “One word: wow.”

NASA declared success an hour and a half later, after the solar wings of the Solar Orbiter were rolled out.

In connection #SolarOrbiter11:03 pm ET launch, mission controllers received a signal from the spaceship indicating that the solar panels have been successfully deployed! 🚀🛰〰️📡 This is what is going to happen for the mission because it brings solar science to new heights: https://t.co/D9UJ4Ftbxh pic.twitter.com/zuUcjnWP4u

– @ NASASun

Solar Orbiter – a boxy spacecraft of 1,800 kilograms with spindly instrument booms and antennas – will swing past Venus again in December and next year and then across the earth, using the gravity of the planets to change its path. Full scientific operations begin at the end of 2021, with the first encounter with solar energy in 2022 and more every six months.

At its closest approach, Solar Orbiter will come within 42 million kilometers of the sun, well within the orbit of Mercury.

Parker Solar Probe, on the other hand, has already passed within 18.6 million kilometers of the sun, a record of all time, and photographs for a narrow gap of six million kilometers in 2025. But it doesn’t fly anywhere near the poles. That is where Solar Orbiter will shine.

This illustration made available by NASA shows the Solar Orbiter satellite for the sun. On Sunday, NASA and the European Space Agency launched the spacecraft on a mission to the sun to get a close view of the polar regions. (NASA / The Associated Press)

The poles of the sun have dark, constantly changing coronal holes. They are hubs for the magnetic field of the sun, which reverse the polarity every 11 years.

The frontal views of Solar Orbiter should finally produce a full 3D image of the sun, 150 million kilometers from our home planet.

A good look at huge coronal holes

“With Solar Observatory looking straight at the poles, we can see these huge coronal hole structures,” says Nicola Fox, director of the heliophysics division of NASA. “That’s where all the fast solar wind comes from … It really is a very different picture.”

To protect the sensitive instruments from the blistering heat of the sun, engineers developed a heat shield with a black outer layer of burnt charcoal similar to what was used in prehistoric cave paintings. The heat shield of 3 by 2.4 meters is only 38 centimeters thick and made of titanium foil with gaps to dissipate heat. It is resistant to temperatures up to almost 530 C.

While the #SolarOrbiter mission management teams ensure that everything is healthy on board, we are waiting for the deployment of the boom with in-situ instrument sensors and the antennas, expected in the coming days #Stay tuned #WeAreAllSolarOrbiters

📽️https: //t.co/yv2mdM3RRX pic.twitter.com/5GU5kl8V5U

– @ ESASolarOrbiter

Embedded in the heat shield are five viewing holes of different sizes that stay open just long enough for the scientific instruments to take measurements in x-rays, ultraviolet, visible and other wavelengths.

The observations will shed light on other stars and provide clues about the potential habitability of worlds in other solar systems.

Closer to home, the findings will help scientists better predict space weather, which can disrupt communication.

“We need to know how the sun affects the local environment here on earth, and also Mars and the moon when we move there,” says Ian Walters, project manager for Airbus Defense and Space, who designed and built the spacecraft.

“We have been lucky so far for the last 150 years,” since a colossal solar storm that struck last. “We have to predict that. We just can’t wait for it to happen.”

The American-European spacecraft Ulysses, launched in 1990, flew over the poles of the sun, but farther away and without cameras on board. It has been quiet for more than ten years.

Europe and NASA’s Soho spacecraft, launched in 1995, are still sending valuable solar data.

In total, more than a dozen spacecraft have focused on the sun for the past 30 years. Until now, however, it took technology to get complicated spacecraft such as Parker and Solar Orbiter close without being fired.

Fox considers it a ‘golden age’ for the physics of the sun.

“There is still so much science to do,” she said, “and definitely a great time to become a heliophysicist.”