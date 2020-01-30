Solar Vortex: The first water slide with two tails opens on Adventure Island

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – This spring, Adventure Island’s first twin-spin slide will open in the United States.

8 On Your Side took a look behind the scenes of the construction of “Solar Vortex” on Thursday.

It may be “Florida cold” this week, but on March 13th, Adventure Island opens its doors for the season.

Solar Vortex is expected to open shortly afterwards.

The film will contain three “AquaLucent” elements, said Adventure Island Vice President Brandon Thom.

“There are three different functions that act as LED effects. The sun, the natural Florida sun, shines through. Apart from these translucent translucent effects, the inside is pitch black and creates a fantastic, fantastic experience for the people who slip through, ”said Thom. “It’s a family raft that they’ll slide through.”

In addition, the two rear laps are shown on the ride, which are referred to as two large shells.

The drivers shoot on one side of their raft, turn sharply and shoot at the other side at a speed of 45 km / h.

While that sounds intense, project manager Andrew Hatcher Thom agreed that Solar Vortex is a family attraction.

“And then one of the advantages of Solar Vortex is that it’s a family ride. So it has a low height limit of 42 inches. And drivers, there will be between 2 and 4 drivers who experience this ride at once. So it’s something with which children can experience their first great ride, ”he said.

Thom is confident that park visitors will love the “AquaLucent” elements of the slide.

“It’s been positive so far. I think if everyone sees the sections of AquaLucent and experiences what it’s like in there, it will be one of our most popular rides,” he said.

Like Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens, Solar Vortex has no set opening date, but one is expected soon.

