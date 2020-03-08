Sold (Bought): Vancouver penthouse features rooftop terrace, hot tub

The two-level home at 838 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, features a gourmet Dada kitchen with Gaggenau appliances and a cantilevered electronic countertop, pre-wiring for touch pads, and a reconfigured master bedroom with a panoramic window wall.

Weekly roundup of three properties that recently sold in Metro Vancouver.

Vancouver’s landmark Jameson House was designed by the London architecture firm, Foster + Partners.

3601 – 838 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Type: Three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment

Size: 2,865 sq.ft.

B.C. Assessment: $5,043,000

Listed for: $5,488,000

Sold for: $5,175,000

Sold on: November 19

Days on market in this listing: 56

Listing agent: Karim Virani and Haneef Virani at Virani Real Estate Advisors

Buyers agent: Paige Kraft and Ruthie Shugarman at Dexter Realty

The big sell: Downtown Vancouver’s landmark Jameson House was designed by the London architecture firm, Foster + Partners, who created a distinctive 37-storey tower that rises above two restored Art Deco buildings. Numerous sustainable features were incorporated such as roof gardens irrigated by rainwater harvesting systems and a mechanized valet parking system that reduces the number of parking levels. The icing on the cake are the penthouses and this suite is no exception. The two-level home features a gourmet Dada kitchen with Gaggenau appliances and a cantilevered electronic countertop, pre-wiring for touch pads, and a reconfigured master bedroom with a panoramic window wall. The piece de resistance? A 1,000-plus-square-foot rooftop terrace with a wet bar, barbecue and hot tub.

Brighton Place is a 41-unit apartment complex that was built in 1997 at the corner of 54th Avenue and 203rd Street in Langley City.

203 – 20268 54th Avenue, Langley

Type: Two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment

Size: 1,023 sq.ft.

B.C. Assessment: $360,000

Listed for: $364,900

Sold for: $349,900

Sold on: December 25

Days on market in this listing: 77

Listing agent: Sharon Williams at Macdonald Realty

Buyers agent: Brittany Vu at Royal LePage West Real Estate Services

The big sell: Brighton Place is a 41-unit apartment complex that was built in 1997 at the corner of 54th Avenue and 203rd Street in Langley City. The convenience factor features highly with proximity to major transit routes such as Fraser Highway as well as shopping opportunities at Willowbrook Shopping Centre and Langley Mall. This second-floor corner unit has a north-easterly aspect and an interior that has undergone some updates. Namely, upgraded stainless-steel appliances, newer window blinds and paintwork, and marble-effect tiles in the foyer and kitchen. Of note, is that both bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and there are two balconies. The unit comes with two underground parking stalls, insuite storage as well as a locker, and a monthly maintenance fee of $350.89. Pets and rentals are permitted.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1990 Dunbar Street, Vancouver, sold for $775,000.

307 – 1990 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Type: Two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment

Size: 912 sq.ft.

B.C. Assessment: $731,000

Listed for: $808,000

Sold for: $775,000

Sold on: November 10

Days on market in this listing: 30

Listing agent: Terry Osti at ReMax Crest Realty

Buyers agent: Simon Myara at Sutton Group – West Coast Realty

The big sell: This corner-unit condo forms part of the Breeze at Jericho development, a 22-unit building that boasts a Kitsilano location with myriad amenities nearby including shops and eateries along West Fourth Avenue together with Jericho Beach, tennis courts and sailing clubs. Built in 1999, the suites are divided over four levels with underground parking and a strata that permits pets and rentals (with restrictions). This particular home has undergone a comprehensive upgrade program, specifically to the lighting, flooring, bathrooms, storage space and kitchen — which is now resplendent with new appliances, countertops and sink. The unit faces the quieter side of the building and includes insuite laundry, a gas fireplace and a monthly maintenance fee of $448.35.

These transactions were compiled by Nicola Way of BestHomesBC.com.

Realtors – send your recent sales to nicola@besthomesbc.com.

Related