Soldier kills 26 in bloodiest mass shootings in Thailand

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) – A soldier with resentment shot 26 people and injured 57 in Thailand’s worst mass shootings before he was shot dead in a mall in the northeast of the country on Sunday.

Officials said the soldier was upset about a financial dispute, killed two people at a military base first, and raged even more bloodily on Saturday.

Police snipers took 16 hours to end the crisis.

Authorities said Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma was behind the attack in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poorer and rural northeastern region. Much of the filming took place in Terminal 21 Korat, a shopping mall with airport motifs filled with colorful Legos sculptures, a carousel and huge replicas of landmarks from around the world.

“This incident was unprecedented in Thailand,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters as he took stock on Sunday morning after visiting the wounded in hospitals.

“I hope that this is the only and last incident and that it never happens again. Nobody wants this to happen. This could be because of that person’s mental health at that particular moment, ”he said.

Prayuth said he was concerned that bullets fired by the police could accidentally hit people in the mall.

The video recorded outside the mall showed people taking cover when shots were fired on Saturday afternoon. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

Nattaya Nganiem and her family had just eaten and left when she heard gunfire.

“At first I saw a woman running hysterically out of the mall,” said Nattaya, who was shooting a video of the scene on her cell phone. “Then a motorcyclist just ran in front of her and left his motorcycle there.”

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall in small quantities by police while they were looking for the armed.

“We were scared and ran to hide in toilets,” said Sumana Jeerawattanasuk, one of the people who were rescued by the police. She said seven or eight people were hiding in the same room as her.

“I’m so happy. I was so scared of being hurt,” she said.

Shortly before midnight, the police announced that they had secured the above-ground part of the shopping center, but were still looking for the shooter. About 16 hours later, officials held a press conference outside the mall to announce that the shooter had been fatally shot.

Defense spokesman Kongcheep told the Thai media that the first person to be killed was the commander of the 22nd ammunition battalion, in which the suspect also served. He said the gunman had shot others at his base and taken weapons and ammunition before he fled the army in a Humvee.

City and neighborhood police officers who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to disclose information fired gunfire when he drove to the mall. The Thai Rath television broadcast surveillance cameras from the shopping center, which showed a man with an apparently assault rifle.

The man also posted updates on his Facebook page during the rampage.

“Nobody can escape death,” was a contribution. Another asked, “Should I give up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I’ve already stopped.”

A social media photo that appears to be from the Facebook page shows a man wearing a green-clad military helmet while a fireball and black smoke rage behind him. Jakrapanth’s profile picture shows him in a mask, in military clothes and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a pistol and bullets. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the start of filming.

Terminal 21 Korat, a multi-storey glass and steel shopping mall, resembles an airport terminal with a control tower and departure gates. A large passenger aircraft model dangles from wires next to one of the main escalators.

Each of the seven retail floors is decorated to represent a different country. A giant replica of the Paris Eiffel Tower soars to the ceiling, while a model of London’s Big Ben dominates another area and a massive model of California’s Golden Gate Bridge spans an open courtyard. A two-story golden Oscar statue towers over a food court.

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the Terminal 21 namesake in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at the entrances that are manned by uniformed but unarmed security guards. Typing checks are often fleeting at best.

In Bangkok, the original Terminal 21 in the busy heart of the city was filled with buyers as usual on Sunday morning. There was no sign of greater security or remembrance of the tragedy that took place a few hours’ drive away.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand. Firearms are legally available and many Thai people have weapons. Mass shootings are rare, although there are occasional shootings in the far south of the country where the authorities have been fighting a longstanding separatist uprising for years.

The Korat incident happened just a month after another shootout in a well-known mall in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In this case, a masked gunner with a pistol and a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and wounded four others when he robbed a jewelry store. A suspect, a school principal, was arrested less than two weeks later and is said to have confessed that he had not intended to shoot anyone.

Vejpongsa reported from Bangkok. Associated press journalists Grant Peck, Preeyapa T. Khunsong and Adam Schreck contributed to this report.

