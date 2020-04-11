Soldier Praised For Fast Action During El Paso Walmart Shooting Found Dead This Week

Glendon Oakley was shopping in Foot Locker at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas last August when a child ran to the store and warned everyone about the mass shooting at Walmart across a large parking lot.

Pfc. Oakley, who was stationed near Fort Bliss, and had a weapons permit, acted quickly. He pulled out his weapon and ran out of the store to face the problem and protect those who were in his way. At that moment, he saw the children running and screaming.

Oakley took as many children as he could to police safety. About three weeks later, the United States Army awarded a Pfc. Oakley the Army Medal Praise for his heroic actions.

Two days ago on April 8, 2020 – just over eight months since his selfless act – Oakley was found dead in his base at Fort Bliss, according to a report from Army Times.

Photograph from the United States Army

Special agents from the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command are investigating his death.

“At this point in the investigation, fraud was not suspected,” said an Army official. “No further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation process.”

Oakley is from Killeen, located in downtown Texas, and he serves as an automated supply logistics specialist with the First Armored Division’s Sustainability Brigade.

The Walmart shooting in El Paso left 22 people dead and 26 injured by the shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, who was arrested and later claimed that he was driving from North Texas to El Paso with the intention of firing “Mexicans.”

Oakley’s actions during the mass shooting in El Paso on August 3, 2019, brought him national attention, even a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Pfc. Oakley was interviewed after the mass shooting, and he said his instincts encouraged his quick thoughts and actions.

“I see a large number of children running around without their parents … I try to pick up as many as possible and bring them,” he said.

“You can hear all the chaos happening, and that’s when I do what I practice,” Oakley added in an Army news report. “I react quickly and I think to myself if my child is there how I want others to react. I just take action and try to get as many children as possible.

“I just thought about keeping them as close as possible, some of them jumped out of my hand, but what I could keep with me, I made sure that they made it to the place they wanted. They were just afraid, so I only did what I could I do. “

In addition to the Army Award Medal, Oakley was also awarded the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Behavior Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global Terrorism War Expedition Medal, the World War Against Terrorism Medal, the Army Service Tape and the Rifle Rifle.

The El Paso shooting was followed 13 hours later by a shooting in downtown Dayton, Ohio, where nine people were killed and dozens more injured. The two shootings, with a combined death toll of 31 people, sparked a national debate on gun control, white supremacy, a culture of gun violence and safety measures for areas with large crowds.