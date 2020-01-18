Soldier surprises his mother after being deployed for two years

When a resource officer from Atlanta High School was honored during a demonstration, her son appeared on video from South Korea, where he has been working for two years and is scheduled to return home in a week.

“I’m proud of you,” said US Army Spc. Shakir Aquill said to his mother, L. J. Williamson. “We have another week.”

Instead, it was only a minute.

The encouragement was for the D.M. Therrell High School basketball team, the defending Georgia AA champion and currently number 1 in the state. When the team and cheerleaders stormed into the gym, Aquill emerged behind them in his army uniform.

Williamson, on duty in her police uniform, ran toward her son with outstretched arms and hugged him as the gym cheered.

“It was unreal. I just couldn’t believe it. I saw the basketball team get in and I thought it was just the boys, the usual guys, that I used to replace him in his absence. And then I saw his uniform and I lost it, ”said Williamson.

Aquill considers his mother a best friend and wanted to surprise her. Therefore, a month and a half ago, he asked his aunt to put this surprise together for his “Mama Bear”.

“It’s surreal. It’s definitely a surprise. I didn’t expect it. I was looking forward to being home next week,” said Williamson.

She wasn’t the only one who was surprised. Earlier in the day, Aquill surprised his little brother Justin, a seventh grader at the Wesley International Academy Charter School.

“We were in the middle of cutting rats and I didn’t know it was the preservatives they used that got into my brain,” said Justin. “I looked at my aunt and waved to her and then I looked at my brother and I said, ‘Oh Shakir, when did you come here?'”

Aquill looks forward to demonstrating its culinary skills at home. His mother says she is expecting a lobster tail.

Aquill will be at home 21 days before resuming duty at Fort Lewis, near Seattle.