Soldier surprises wife and children during Union State

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) – During President Trump’s State of the Union address, he took a moment to recognize a North Carolina mother whose husband was sent to Afghanistan.

Amy Williams, who lives in Fort Bragg, has a 6-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.

“The war is a heavy burden for our nation’s exceptional military families,” Trump said. “Amy works full time and offers countless hours of volunteer help to other military families.”

Her husband Sgt. First Class Townsend Williams, who left for Afghanistan seven months ago, was his fourth assignment in the Middle East.

“We have a very special surprise tonight,” Trump said. “I am very happy to inform you that your husband has returned from his assignment. He’s here with us tonight and we couldn’t keep him waiting any longer. “

Then Townsend went down the steps between the corridors and met again with his emotional wife and children.