Soldiers, anti-terrorism police gather at the Greek border

The Greek-Turkish border is becoming more and more militarized, with heavily armed personnel on both sides continuing to pour into the region as illegal migrants try to trample on the common outer border of the European Union. of the Turkish President.

Greece is very accustomed to having its airspace and territorial waters violated hundreds or even thousands of times a year by its much larger neighbor (a paper NATO ally), who makes several claims on islands Greek and other border territories.

But President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to open doors to Europe on its border and the Greek government’s decision to deal with it, in contrast to its stance in 2015, has greatly heightened tensions, with Turks accused of playing an active role in transporting migrants to the border, coordinating their attempts to breach it, and even arming them with tear gas to attack Greek border forces.

These have been greatly strengthened by the Greek armed forces, which their Turks, in turn, have accused of gunfire and even kill migrants.

The Turkish military is also extremely active in the region, pitting its Greek counterparts through border fences and across the Evros river, as well as placing special forces patrol boats on the water.

As Turkish police have been accused of firing tear gas on Greek border guards to support migrant attempts to prevent them – allegations apparently supported by video evidence -, Turkish soldiers have now been accused of directly targeting Greeks , greatly increasing the chance of a fatal incident on the dam border.

Reinforcements for Greek border guards promised by some of the most pro-EU member states in the European Union, such as Austria, Poland and Cyprus, have also begun to arrive at the theater.

Photographs by the Associated Press show heavily armored Austrian police special forces vehicles in the region, along with staff operating surveillance drones near the village of Dadia.

However, EU rhetorical support for solid action by the Greek government to prevent an influx to the 2015-16 scale, which has included suspending all asylum applications and returning migrants arriving in the territory. Greek, it may begin to disappear.

Ylva Johansson, the European Commission responsible for migration, said in a meeting with the Greeks: “We are going to really discuss what they do, but they need to let people ask for asylum.”

The Swedish social democrat has suggested that the Greek government violate EU law, regardless of its claims that it has activated a clause in EU treaties that would allow it to ban migrants – “EU people have the right to apply for asylum This is in the treaty, this is in international law. This cannot be suspended, ”he said.

