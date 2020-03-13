Soldiers, anti-terrorism police gather at the Greek border

Kay Koch
The Greek-Turkish border is becoming more and more militarized, with heavily armed personnel on both sides continuing to pour into the region as illegal migrants try to trample on the common outer border of the European Union. of the Turkish President.

Greece is very accustomed to having its airspace and territorial waters violated hundreds or even thousands of times a year by its much larger neighbor (a paper NATO ally), who makes several claims on islands Greek and other border territories.

But President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to open doors to Europe on its border and the Greek government’s decision to deal with it, in contrast to its stance in 2015, has greatly heightened tensions, with Turks accused of playing an active role in transporting migrants to the border, coordinating their attempts to breach it, and even arming them with tear gas to attack Greek border forces.

These have been greatly strengthened by the Greek armed forces, which their Turks, in turn, have accused of gunfire and even kill migrants.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the left inspects the Greek soldiers guard at the Kipoi border gate in the Evros region on the Greek-Turkish border on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Dimitris Papamitsos / Office of the Greek Prime Minister via AP)

Greek soldiers watch as migrants gather near the Kastanies border gate on the Greek-Turkish border on Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo / Giannis Papanikos)

Greek Army Patrol at the Kastanies Village Train Station near the Greek-Turkish border on Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo / Giannis Papanikos)

A Greek army officer patrols at the Kastanies village railway station near the Greek-Turkish border on March 8, 2020. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS / AFP via Getty Images)

Greek soldiers patrol the village of Marasia near the Greek-Turkish border on Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo / Giannis Papanikos)

Greek soldiers watch as migrants gather near the Kastanies border gate on the Greek-Turkish border on Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo / Giannis Papanikos)

Greek army officers patrolled at the Kastanies village railway station near the Greek-Turkish border on March 8, 2020. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS / AFP via Getty Images)

The Turkish military is also extremely active in the region, pitting its Greek counterparts through border fences and across the Evros river, as well as placing special forces patrol boats on the water.

As Turkish police have been accused of firing tear gas on Greek border guards to support migrant attempts to prevent them – allegations apparently supported by video evidence -, Turkish soldiers have now been accused of directly targeting Greeks , greatly increasing the chance of a fatal incident on the dam border.

A Greek army vehicle, in background, is in front of a Turkish special forces team, on the left of the front, patrolling the Maritsa river on the Turkish-Greek border near the village of Karpuzlu. the region of Edirne, Turkey, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Photo AP / Emrah Gurel)

Fishermen sail along the Maritsa River while patrolling a Turkish special forces team on the Turkish-Greek border near the village of Karpuzlu in the Edirne region of Turkey on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Emrah Gurel)

Turkish special forces team patrols a speedboat along the Maritsa river on the Turkish-Greek border near the village of Karpuzlu in the Edirne region of Turkey on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Emrah Gurel)

Reinforcements for Greek border guards promised by some of the most pro-EU member states in the European Union, such as Austria, Poland and Cyprus, have also begun to arrive at the theater.

Photographs by the Associated Press show heavily armored Austrian police special forces vehicles in the region, along with staff operating surveillance drones near the village of Dadia.

An Austrian police special forces armored car drives near the Greek-Turkish border in the village of Dadia, Greece, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Giannis Papanikos)

An Austrian police special forces group tests a drone near the Greek-Turkish border in the village of Dadia, Greece, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Giannis Papanikos)

However, EU rhetorical support for solid action by the Greek government to prevent an influx to the 2015-16 scale, which has included suspending all asylum applications and returning migrants arriving in the territory. Greek, it may begin to disappear.

Ylva Johansson, the European Commission responsible for migration, said in a meeting with the Greeks: “We are going to really discuss what they do, but they need to let people ask for asylum.”

The Swedish social democrat has suggested that the Greek government violate EU law, regardless of its claims that it has activated a clause in EU treaties that would allow it to ban migrants – “EU people have the right to apply for asylum This is in the treaty, this is in international law. This cannot be suspended, ”he said.

A Greek soldier wears a wire fence at the Kastanies border gate on the Greek-Turkish border on Saturday, February 29, 2020. (AP Photo / Giannis Papanikos)

Greeks disorderly clashed with migrants on the Greek-Turkish border in the village of Kastanies on March 7, 2020. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS / AFP via Getty Images)

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery
