SLIDELL state troops responded to a fatal crash with several vehicles traveling west along Interstate 12 near US 11 in the parish of St. Tammany late Friday evening.

The crash claimed the lives of 77-year-old Grace Barthel and 55-year-old Ronald Destgermain.

According to initial investigations, the police believe that the crash occurred when a Dodge Durango, driven by 35-year-old Nicholas Romain from Lacombe, drove west on Interstate 12 in the left lane and with Romain in the left lane Standing in the driver’s seat stopped responding. This led to a four-car rear-end collision involving a Toyota Tacoma, a Honda Accord from Barthel and an Audi A6.

Barthel suffered fatal injuries with her passenger Destgermain and was declared dead at the scene. The driver was seriously injured along with a passenger on the A6 and was taken to a regional hospital. Romain and the driver of the Tacoma were not injured.

Romain is suspected to be impaired. The driver of the Tacoma provided a breath sample that failed to prove alcohol.

Romain was arrested and charged with murdering the vehicle.