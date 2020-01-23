Soldiers serving in the Queen’s Ceremonial Regiment perform a series of flights

Soldiers serving in the Queen’s Ceremonial Regiment have been convicted of a series of robberies.

Grenadier Guard Kristopher James-Merrill, 20, helped another goalkeeper Dillon Sharpe, 23, raid seven convenience stores in South London with their friend Marlon Wright, 25, in the summer of 2018.

The two men served in the British Army Upper Regiment, where soldiers wear scarlet tunics and bear hide uniforms during ceremonies at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Sharpe, of Dulwich, in south-east London, was not tried because he had already admitted four attempted robberies, three robberies and seven counts of possession of an imitation firearm with the intention of raising fears of violence between 24 and 26 July.

James-Merrill, of Brixton, south London, was convicted of three counts of robbery and four attempted robberies after an eight-day trial at the Kingston Crown Court.

The soldier, who served in Afghanistan, was acquitted on seven counts of possession of an imitation firearm.

The jury of seven women and five men took just one day to reach a verdict.

Wright, who is not a soldier, from Mitcham, in south-west London, was found guilty of four attempted robberies and three robberies.

Jurors were informed that the trio had crisscrossed south London in James-Merrill’s Mercedes and had stopped in various stores before Sharpe, disguised in black clothes, a hood and a mask, threatening traders with a handgun imitation fist demanding money.

James-Merrill and Wright, both accused of helping Sharpe in his actions, said they thought he was shopping and collecting money from friends.

James-Merrill and Wright were placed in pre-trial detention.

The date of the sentence has not yet been set.

