Men who enter military service are shaved as part of the entire entry process. Women have their keys too. It’s part of being one in one unit. This is as common as taking out equipment, being assigned to recruit training beds and turning your world upside down.

On the contrary, maintaining that standard of care is the responsibility of every member of the military. This is whether members choose to use a base facility or a barber or commercial salon. But now that the Army is closing its barbershop stores at bases and installations to prevent the spread of coronaviruses, its troops are still required to comply with maintenance standards.

Michael Grinston, who is Sergeant. The Army Major, said during the town hall Tuesday that the army must maintain their standard of care without being “excessive.”

“Know what the standards are and maybe don’t overdo it … make sure it’s too close and too high and tight,” Grinston said in Army Times. “The standard is neat. For men, when hair is combed, it doesn’t fall on the eyebrows [and] it’s not in the ears. I know you want more, but it’s very clear what the rules are.” “

Army-based barber shops may be the last resort for many soldiers who need to maintain a standard of care, because most commercial stores across the country have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused many people to distance themselves socially.

Klip Sport, for example, has closed most of its national franchises to follow social distance guidelines. With little access to trim around the ears, and keeping hair from the eyes, the Army says the guidelines are guidelines, and that they will issue scissors to fix hair problems, according to Army Chief of Staff James McConville.

“If there is a problem with meeting standards, the idea that your hair is above your ears or your hair is above your eyes, we can discuss and maybe get you scissors out,” McConville said.

A new cadet receives a military haircut at a barber shop on campus during Reception Day at the United States Military Academy at West Point, June 27, 2016 at West Point, New York.

Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Soldiers stationed in remote areas throughout the country and the world may be more affected by regulations than those stationed at larger bases such as Fort Lee, Virginia, and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, where the Army barbershop and the Air Force Exchange Service have closed but having an AAFES Barber cellphone helps keep the army tall and fast.

Some Marine Corps barber shops can remain open as long as they maintain social distance guidelines, according to the Marine Corps Times report.