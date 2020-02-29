[sole-supp-mp-joins-pkr]

Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem has formally joined PKR. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem has officially joined PKR, potentially strengthening the quantity of supporters for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to return as the primary minister.

This was introduced on PKR’s formal Facebook page. The former Human Means Minister was the sole MP for the Sarawak United Peoples’ Get together (SUPP).

With Richard now in PKR, the approximated range of MPs backing Dr Mahathir has risen to 96, with Parti Pribumi Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin holding a disputed 95 MPs, mainly from Umno, PAS, MCA and MIC.

SUPP is part of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak, which was observed as the kingmaker in determining who will turn into the eighth key minister with its 18 MPs. However, Richard’s defection now leaves it at 17 MPs, when GPS’ stance on who to guidance stays undecided.

Yesterday, Sarawak deputy chief minister and Parti Rakyat Sarawak president Tan Sri James Masing was noted by the Straits Instances as indicating that GPS will announce who it is going to guidance tomorrow (March 1)

Pursuing a meeting with Pakatan Harapan leaders previously today, Dr Mahathir said he now has the quantities to turn out to be the up coming prime minister, which was afterwards affirmed in a different statement by Pakatan’s presidential council.

This is in distinction to their remarks yesterday in which Pakatan stated they would back PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as their applicant of decision for prime minister.