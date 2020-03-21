Solid chaos, from Lukawa to Lutyens: keeping track of Kanika Kapoor’s actions – India news

The Bollywood singer lands in Mumbai on March 9 from London.

The President of India canceled all his engagements on Friday, March 20th. Six members of parliament, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister, three UP Legislative Assembly members, former Rajasthan Chief Minister, two top bureaucrats in the central government, and others – considered part of the political and bureaucratic elite in New Delhi and Lucnow – are moving to self-canters on the same day. Many others, including central ministers, remain on edge.

It is these two seemingly unrelated events that best symbolize the story of the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and what India is fighting. It symbolizes how one affected person can elicit a domino effect, right up to the very top of the Indian state.

Kanika Kapoor, best known for songs like Baby Doll and Chitiya Kaliyan in the Hindi entertainment world, landed at Mumbai Airport on March 9.

A Maharashtra state health official confirmed the date of arrival and said, “It was not detected at the airport because it was asymptomatic and showed no signs. It followed regular testing protocols as it did for all other passengers.”

No self-driving

Kapoor did not quarantine as advised by the UK government.

She stayed in Santacruz West in suburban Mumbai for two nights before going to Lucknow to be with her parents. Her father, Rajeev Kapoor, said: “She told us she had to work all day after landing. The next day she probably went to the recording studio – which and where I’m not sure – and came to Lunag on March 11th.”

The scene then moved to her hometown, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Here, Rajeev Kapoor said, Kanika needed to stay longer to help the family move into a new home. “On March 13, we went to Kanpur at my lounge where we had a little family get-together. On March 15, she attended two parties in Lucnow.”

It was at these parties that Kapoor met with the cream of Delhi and Lukavian society.

Former MP Akbar Ahmad “Dumpy” rally included UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, and most critically, her son and Lok Sabha MP from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dushyant Singh.

In the city, another politician was led by another politician. And there was a constant flow of people between both sides.

Kapoor continued her life as usual in Lukavn, visiting a dermatologist, going to salons, staying at the Taj Hotel in Lukvi and attending other gatherings. But then, as she put it in a post on social media, she started to feel unwell and was tested.

On Friday, it tested positive for Covid-19.

Contact history

This shifted the focus to her contact history – among them the most prominent is Dushyant Singh who attended the current Parliament session.

Here he sat next to Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien; shared the bench with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi in the Lok Sabha; visited the Central Hall, where MPs from different parties often gathered; shook hands with parliamentary officials; attended a meeting of the parliamentary panel, which in turn was attended by the most bureaucrats, including the chairman of the Rail Committee and senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; and met Congress leader Deepender Hood for lunch.

And on Wednesday morning, Singh attended the breakfast meeting – hosted by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind for MPs from UP and Rajasthan states.

Here, he greeted the president of the grease. A number of ministers representing these states participated in the breakfast, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Festive halls

As news broke from Kapoor’s tests that turned positive, this history of contacts led to anxiety on Raisin Hill, in Parliament and across Lukand’s political corridors (where Health Minister Singh attended a government meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 17 . March).

Dushyant Singh and his mother, Vasundhara Raje, entered into immediate quarantine only. He tweeted, “While at Lucnak, I attended dinner with my son Dushyant and his sons-in-law. Kanika, who unfortunately tested positive for # Covid19, was also a guest. As a lot of caution, my son and I immediately quarantined and take all necessary precautions. “

By evening, the president had decided to cancel all his engagements indefinitely.

A senior Rashtrapati Bhawana official said, “The president has canceled all his engagements for now. He will not travel anywhere and will not meet visitors.”

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Secretariat has consulted with Union Health Ministry officials and will await full medical guidance on the steps to be taken by all officials who attended the program.

MPs Derek O’Brien, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (who said he was in a close relationship with O’Brien), Varun Gandhi, Anupriya Patel and Satyapal Singh have decided to move to self-careers.

Parliament officials are reviewing CCTV footage to examine what other lawmakers and officials may have come in contact with Dushyant Singh.

Parliament is expected to resume next week, said an official familiar with the development.

But he added that over the next two days, a massive sanitation exercise would be conducted in all areas of the Parliament building over the weekend in order to eradicate the chances of any spread of the virus in the complex.

Police report

Back in Lucknow, an FIR is registered against Kapoor. Lunave Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey confirmed that the case was filed at the Sarojininagar police station on the complaint of Chief Medical Officer Lukavi, and two others were likely to be in police stations in the areas visited – for disobeying orders duly posted by a public official, negligent act which would lead to the spread of a life-threatening disease, and a malignant act that could spread a life-threatening disease.

The government also ordered an inquiry into all the rallies that Kapoor attended during his stay in Lucnow.

The Uttar Pradesh Health Department has listed 68 close singer contacts and samples of about 20 of them have been taken for testing, from close relatives and others based on their information.

“Several teams are working to find out details such as where and how they met her and have selected suitable sampling cases,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, a state oversight officer in the health department.

The story of one person – traveling from London to Mumbai to Lukawa – potentially threatening her family, her social acquaintances and Indian political leadership to the very top is a cautionary tale, the story of the Covid-19 journey may end if not protocols are respected.

