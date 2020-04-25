Solomon Kindley picked by Miami Dolphins in 2020 NFL Draft fourth spherical

ATHENS — Georgia guard Solomon Kindley became the third member of the Bulldogs so-called “Great Wall” offensive line selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Miami Dolphins manufactured Kindley a fourth-round pick with the 111th-general choose in the draft on Saturday.

Previous UGA offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson had been taken in the initial round. Thomas went to the New York Giants (No. 4 total), and Wilson is now with the Tennessee Titans (No. 29 all round).

Kindley, a 6-foot-3, 336-pounder, has the talent, dimensions and ability to be an quick contributor for a rebuilding Miami offense.

“The ideal factor he does is anchor in pass safety,” ESPN analyst Daniel Jeremiah reported on Saturday. “You cannot get by means of him.”

The Dolphins absolutely took notice of Kindley’s film from his redshirt sophomore period in 2018, as he was much much healthier and arguably much better that yr than last year.

Kindley suffered an ankle damage the fourth video game of very last period and skipped the upcoming a few starts off.

When Kindley returned, he was significantly less than 100 percent, but he explained why he did not have a choice but to play even even though damage.

“I never ever got to 100 p.c, but it is just me personally. that Dawg in me wishes to be out there with my teammates,” Kindley advised DawgNation on Thursday. “I would sacrifice just about anything for my staff, and I wanted to perform for a few straight SEC championships.”

The Bulldogs did just that, falling to eventual-countrywide winner LSU right before beating Baylor in a Top rated 10 matchup at the Sugar Bowl, 26-14.

Kindley, contrary to Wilson and Thomas, opted to perform in the Sugar Bowl relatively than take time off to get ready for the NFL draft.

“It’s just my grit and my anger within my body,, I could not sit on the sideline and enjoy my brothers damage and grind,” Kindley described. “I went to treatment just about every day and performed by it and tried to get better.”

