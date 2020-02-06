Solomon played an early role in Ukrainian pressure

As the Senate votes to acquit President Trump of his attempt to extort the Ukrainian government to provide domestic political assistance, the TPM has new evidence suggesting that the pressure campaign was much closer to success and at a more earlier than what was previously known.

Several months before President Trump pressured Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to open investigations into the infamous July 25 phone call, henchmen working for his lawyer almost managed to do the same with the former Ukrainian leader.

Text messages obtained by the TPM show that former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was to announce investigations into the Bidens and the 2016 elections to John Solomon of The Hill in March 2019. In the end, Poroshenko withdrew from the ‘last minute interview.

The planned apparition came after a meeting in late February that the Ukrainian leader at the time held with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, in which they offered what Parnas described as “consideration” on behalf of Rudy Giuliani and his client, President Trump: announce investigations into the Bidens and the 2016 elections, and receive in return a state visit to the United States that could boost Poroshenko’s re-election chances.

Poroshenko’s planned appearance suggests that he had, at least initially, accepted the deal, before retiring. He also points out that the campaign to turn Ukraine into an internal political truncheon for Trump began long before Giuliani’s aborted trip in May 2019 to dig the earth in Kiev.

“It was not just the July 25 call, it was a plan or effort of several months, or whatever you want to call put in place by the president, Giuliani, and others,” said Parnas at the TPM in a telephone interview with his lawyer Joseph. A. Bondy.

It took months of pressure from Trump and Giuliani to convince Poroshenko’s successor, Zelensky, to accept a television appearance on CNN in September. Zelensky also backed off at the last minute.

Parnas sent Poroshenko’s press secretary a list of questions before the scheduled interview: “These will be questions,” Parnas said in an accompanying text. The questions, obtained by the TPM, prompt Poroshenko to describe the allegations that Trump would later want Zelensky to investigate.

The questions cover two separate subjects: allegations that Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was in a bad mood towards President Trump in Kiev and allegations that Joe Biden abused his position to have a Ukrainian prosecutor removed to the purpose of protecting her son Hunter Biden from an investigation.

A question about Yovanovitch’s party seems to refer to a letter sent in May 2018 by representative Pete Sessions (R-TX) to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, requesting the withdrawal of the ambassador.

“I was recently shown a letter from a congressman suggesting that Ambassador YO-van-NO-witch was saying derogatory things about President Trump. Do you have any evidence that has occurred? Said the question.

The series of questions on Bidens ends in the following order:

“Was VP Biden personally interested in the prosecution and its activities?”

“Were the vice president’s son and his company Barisma Holdings under investigation and how serious were the allegations?”

“What happened to this matter after the vice president intervened?”

Parnas told the TPM that Salomon had formulated the questions. The topics do not cover the allegations of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 elections – a right-wing workhorse raised during Trump’s appeal with Zelensky, and a story in which Poroshenko is believed to be involved.

Robert Costello, a lawyer for Giuliani, denied that his client was involved in a scheme to pressure Poroshenko, calling Parnas’ allegation “false”. Costello accused Parnas in a statement to the TPM of “trying to inflate his role and importance because he thinks so”. is in his best interest or given bad advice to do so. “

Darya Khudyakova, Poroshenko’s spokesperson who contacted Parnas, did not deny the matter in a statement to the TPM, nor did she directly address the allegations.

“We greatly appreciate the strategic partnership relations between Ukraine and the United States, and we therefore ask you not to drag Ukraine into internal debates that belong only to the United States and the United States”, a said Khudyakova.

The White House would not comment on TPM for this story. Salomon did not respond to repeated requests for comment, but has stated in the past that it is sticking to its information.

The scheduled interview with Solomon was to take place while Poroshenko was waging a lost battle for his re-election against Zelensky and former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

On February 20, Poroshenko effusively praised President Trump during a separate appearance in Fox News during a visit to New York.

“I have a feeling that this American administration clearly understands the possible danger of Putin,” said Poroshenko to the host of the American press room Bill Hemmer. “Only the leadership of President Trump can keep the world safe.”

Parnas’ allegations regarding Poroshenko’s pressure campaign are supported by contemporary Russian texts between Parnas and Yuriy Lutsenko, the attorney general of Ukraine at the time.

A series of texts starting at the beginning of March shows Parnas trying to organize the interview with Poroshenko through Lutsenko, who was present at the February meeting in Kiev.

The House Intelligence Committee published the texts the week before the third impeachment trial in US history began. Parnas provided the texts to the panel after receiving them from Manhattan federal prosecutors as a discovery in his criminal campaign finance case.

On March 8, Parnas sent Lutsenko the name of Sean Hannity from Solomon and Fox News, as well as a March 5 Washington Post article that critically examined “the feedback loop between Fox News and the Oval Office” . In the same exchange, Parnas sent Lutsenko a story from The Hill from December 2018, casting doubt on the conduct of the FBI in the investigation of Russia.

In response to these messages, Lutsenko began to complain about Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and the State Department’s support for him.

But then Parnas told Lutsenko, using a diminutive for Yuriy, that “Yura, we are aware of everything.”

“Try to do an interview tomorrow at one o’clock,” added Parnas, apparently referring to an interview Lutsenko later had with Solomon.

Lutsenko replied that he would try to call, then wrote that an anonymous person “will be a permanent part of the administration”, apparently referring to the presidential administration, which houses the executive offices of Ukraine. “I will try to connect earlier.”

A minute later, Parnas wrote “and be sure it will be a friendly interview with the President of Ukraine, an American state partner !!!” Parnas added in a later text that “we will try to agree that they will interview you tomorrow too.”

Lutsenko gave Parnas the telephone number of Poroshenko’s press secretary, Svyatoslav Tsegolko.

Parnas wrote that “we are now in the (studio) and we are now going to call the president’s secretary”. He then followed screenshots of what appeared to be Solomon interviewing Nazar Kholodnytsky, a Ukrainian prosecutor whose dismissal demanded Yovanovitch.

The TPM obtained texts between Parnas and Darya Khudakova, press secretary for foreign media in Poroshenko.

During the March 8 exchange, Khudyakova asked Parnas if it would be possible to schedule an interview that Tsegolko had given him “the responsibility to negotiate”.

Khudyakova described the interview with Parnas as “an important moment for us”.

Parnas sent him an image showing a document with the list of questions, covering the allegations against Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and Joe Biden.

Khudyakova told Parnas that she had received the questions and initially agreed to have Poroshenko interview on Monday March 11, after Parnas had offered the day.

But something happened in the meantime, and Poroshenko canceled it.

Lutsenko told Parnas “these are not questions for an acting president – in the heat of the campaign, he cannot answer questions about the ambassador, Biden, etc.”

Khudyakova wrote to Parnas the day the interview was to be held “it seems that a probability of interviewing the president late this evening is very unlikely”.

According to the texts, Poroshenko’s team chose to leave the interview at the last minute, perhaps feeling it reckless.

Or, as Lutsenko wrote a few days later, “I’m ready to fuck your competitor, but you just want more.”

It would appear from the context that Lutsenko is referring to “Biden” as a “competitor”, but this is not clear from the text itself.

But Lutsenko himself finally spoke to Solomon and obtained his agreement, or at least part of it: Yovanovitch was removed from his post as ambassador in late April, and officially removed from office in Kiev in early May.

Lutsenko told Bloomberg in an interview on May 16 after Yovanovitch’s departure that there was no evidence suggesting a wrongdoing on the part of Biden.

“I don’t want Ukraine to be the subject of US presidential elections again,” Lutsenko told Bloomberg. “Hunter Biden has not violated any Ukrainian law – at least for the moment, we see no wrongdoing.”