AMES, Iowa – Solomon Young scored 20 points, Terrence Lewis added 12 points from the bench, and Iowa State stopped ahead of Kansas State for a 73-63 win on Saturday night.

The Cyclones (10-13, 3-7, Big 12) led with 21 points and played the last 13 minutes and 46 seconds without Star Guard Tyrese Haliburton – who suffered an injury seconds before the break. Haliburton tried to play in the second half before asking to be removed from the game.

Cartier Diarra scored 24 points and led the Wildcats (9-14, 2-8), who moved within four points with a 13-3 run at 7:54, but couldn’t get any closer.

This is because Iowa state security guard Prentiss Nixon took over with his colleague Terrence Lewis. The bank duo in the back seat connected for 17 of the last 24 points of the Cyclones.

DaJuan Gordon added 10 points for Kansas State, who missed his first 11 shots of the game.

