[solskjaer:-fernandes-can-play-same-function-as-scholes,-veron]

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes in action through the Leading League match with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Previous Trafford in Manchester February one, 2020. — Reuters pic

MANCHESTER, Feb 24 — Midfielder Bruno Fernandes can assist unlock the prospective of Manchester United’s attack a lot like Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron did through their times at Aged Trafford, supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained.

Fernandes, who joined United previous month for an first cost of €55 million (US$59.64 million), scored a penalty in Sunday’s three- Leading League get more than Watford although his passes led to Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood’s plans.

United have struggled for a imaginative spark in midfield this season with report signing Paul Pogba injured for considerably of it, and Solskjaer suggests Portugal midfielder Fernandes can action up in the Frenchman’s absence.

“Bruno has come in to be a pretty critical participant… now we’ve received the variety 10 or attacking midfielder nailed down. With any luck ,, he’ll maintain in good shape and keep creating performances,” Solskjaer explained to the British media.

“He’s related to Veron and Scholes … we’ve required that type of player. He is aware of he’s in this article to perform. One particular of the very good factors about him is he usually takes risks with the ball, like Veron.”

Victory lifted United to fifth on 41 points from 27 games, three factors driving fourth-put Chelsea.

They travel to Everton on Sunday immediately after internet hosting Club Brugge in the 2nd leg of their Europa League past 32 clash on Thursday. The initially leg finished 1-one. — Reuters