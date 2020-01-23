Solskjaer is begging for time after Man United hit a new low on sports

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected during the game against Burnley in Old Trafford on January 22, 2020. – Reuters picture

MANCHESTER, January 23 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleaded to get Manchester United back on its feet after the troubled boss and his below-average stars were booed and rated as “embarrassing” after yesterday’s 0-2 loss to Burnley.

The Solskjaer squad was rocked by Chris Woods opening in the first half before Jay Rodriguez scored an excellent goal after the break in Old Trafford.

It was a sad achievement for United’s fifth place, which is in such bad shape that there will be new Solskjaer job security questions in the coming days.

United’s former defender Rio Ferdinand, a club’s Premier League and Champions League winner, failed and called on the Glazer family to take action to stop the putrefaction.

“Fans go out after 84 minutes! It is an embarrassment. The people at the top have to look at it and make changes, ”Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“The downward spiral in this short seven-year period was remarkable.”

Solskjaer did not complain about a result that put everything in order when a rudderless team lacked steel in defense, creativity in midfield and a lead.

“We have to hold up our hands and say that it wasn’t good enough. We made a few half openings in the first half, but we weren’t sharp enough to take our chances,” said Solskjaer.

“The boys have given everything they have, but they are experiencing this time for the first time in their lives.

“When you are at Manchester United, you play in the largest and best club in the world. Some of them have played 10, 12, 15 games and it is not easy for them. “

United are six points behind fourth Chelsea. Given the fact that they have had so many problems this season, the only surprise is that the gap isn’t that big.

United’s 34 points are the lowest after 24 games in a top season since 1989/90, and much of Old Trafford was on its feet when the slogans “get up when you hate glasses” echoed on the floor.

‘Mentally tired’

Deputy chairman Ed Woodward was also exposed to abusive chants in a poisonous atmosphere, while the few fans remaining in the stadium bored Solskjaer and his players full-time.

However, Solskjaer remains firmly convinced that he can turn the tide if he has time to develop United youngsters like Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams.

“I will support and help them. The players give everything, they have played absolutely fantastic so far this season, but they know that it was not good enough tonight,” said Solskjaer.

“The boys looked mentally tired towards the end, we didn’t find this creativity. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“When you’re at Man United, you’re privileged because you play for the best club in the world. Sometimes you go through periods like this and it is a test that I am sure will come through. “

United have to regroup to avoid more misery in Sunday’s FA Cup against Watford or Tranmere before heading to Manchester City for a 3-1 draw deficit in the League Cup semi-finals next Wednesday.

If United drops out of both cup competitions, Solskjaer will likely find that the patience of the supporters who worshiped him in his match days will continue to wane.

The gap between United and runaway leader Liverpool was 30 points after Sunday’s defeat at Anfield, and there are no signs that Solskjaer could soon bridge the gap.

Solskjaer is aware of the increasing pressure and is keen to make new commitments to strengthen his injured squad. Leading scorer Marcus Rashford and star midfielder Paul Pogba both have to pause.

“We want to improve, we have achieved our goals. This is our second home defeat and the first since August. I thought we went around the corner, ”he said.

“We have started clearing and now I answer these questions until the window closes. We work on things.

“For me, the most important thing is that we have to appear on the pitch. Tonight was not good enough for a Manchester United team. “- AFP

