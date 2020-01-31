Solskjaer renounces signing of former striker

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Callum Wilson of AFC Bournemouth celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal with Steve Cook and Joshua King of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and AFC Bournemouth at St Mary’s Stadium on September 20, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Pantling / Getty Images)

Manchester United may have to rush if it wants to sign a striker…

The deadline for the January transfer window is fast approaching and Manchester United has obtained the signature of Bruno Fernandes, as revealed yesterday on their social networks. That said, fans hope that at least one more move will be made on the due date.

Seeing their rival teams strengthen in positions in need, for example, Arsenal signing the side back Cedric Soares, they will want to reproduce this more. One position that United needs to strengthen is their attacking role as Rashford cannot continue to advance the Red Devils without backup.

In truth, Manchester United should have signed an attacker in the summer transfer window when they had to say goodbye to Romelu Lukaku. However, they failed to do so and were impacted by the league because of it.

According to Sky Sports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and company have cooled their interest in Bournemouth forward Josh King. The Norwegian striker spent his first career in Manchester before joining the Blackburn Rovers in 2013. He now plays for Bournemouth and is in the early stages of his career.

The Cherries have reportedly already rejected an offer from United. Given the fast nature of the deadline, it’s easy to see why Ed Woodward is looking elsewhere in the hunt for an attacker.

Joshua King is a very versatile striker who can play almost anywhere along the front line. He can also play as an advanced midfielder. Given the acquisition of Fernandes by United, this would not have been very useful, but it was always good to know.

There are options for Manchester United. Rumor has it that Dries Mertens is on the move and Danny Ings started this season as one of the best strikers in the Premier League. Although, in the first case, it is more a question of knowing whether or not he is ready to rely on past loyalties.

Do you think Manchester United will sign an attacker in this transfer window?