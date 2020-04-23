Somber Congress delivered nearly $ 500 billion more in coronavirus aid

WASHINGTON >> Congress has made an nearly $ 500 billion investment in coronavirus spending today, with new relief rumors for employers and hospitals plunged into a pandemic that claimed nearly 50,000 U.S. lives and one in six U.S. jobs.

The measure passed almost unanimously, but unmatched tally advocated a potentially bumpier path ahead as battle lines were formed for more ambitious legislation in the future that could prove far more difficult to maneuver in Congress.

Measures of bipartisan unity neared passage as lawmakers gathered in Washington as a group for the first time since March 27, adopting strict distance regulation rules while seeking to prove they can do their job despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Facial masks of lawmakers and bandannas have added a somber tone to their efforts to help a nation ravaged by the health crisis and devastating economic costs of the pandemic.

“Millions of people are out of work,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California. “This is really a very, very, very sad day. We come to the floor with almost 50,000 deaths, a huge number of people affected, and the uncertainty of all that. We hope to soon find a phase of recovery. But now we’re still in relief. “

Inking the bill is the Trump administration’s $ 250 billion funding request to replace a fund to help small and medium-sized businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses. The payroll program provides forgivable loans so businesses can continue to pay workers while being forced to stay close for social distance and stay-at-home orders.

It also has $ 100 billion required for Democrats to hospitalize with a nationwide testing program, along with a $ 60 billion set aside for small banks and an alternative network of community development banks that focus on urban neighborhood development and in rural areas many lenders ignore. There is also $ 60 billion for small-business loans and grants released through the existing Small Business Administration disaster relief program.

President Donald Trump celebrated the passage of the bill at his daily White House briefing today. “At a time when many Americans are enduring major economic challenges, this bill will help small businesses keep millions of workers on the payroll,” he said.

The 388-5 vote – with Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., Voted “present” – came to the end of a path nettlesome passage. Republicans sought immediate action on Trump’s “own” demand for the small business money – backed by powerful, GOP-backed business groups – but Democrats demanded equal funding for their priorities, frustrating Republicans who accused them of seeking to raise during the crisis. Republicans said the delay in renewing the check grant program probably pushed some struggling businesses on the brink of closure.

Signs of the pandemic were everywhere in the bedroom today. As Pelosi spoke from the floor, he lowered a white scarf that covered much of his face. House Chaplain Patrick Conroy gave prayers at the opening wearing a yellow protective mask, and most lawmakers with help on the sparsely populated floor of the room also wore masks.

With the entire Capitol closed to the public, visitor galleries were set aside for lawmakers in an effort to separate them.

Passages of more coronavirus relief are likely in the coming weeks. Supporters have already warned that the Business-Backed Protection Program will use the new $ 250 billion almost immediately. Launched just weeks ago, the program quickly reached its lending limits after approving nearly 1.7 million loans. That left thousands of small businesses in limbo as they sought help.

Pelosi and allies such as Committee Chairman and Medium Way Richard Neal, D-Mass., Said the next measure will distribute more relief to people, extend more generous unemployment benefits in the fall, provide another round of direct payments to most people and help people. are set to pay health insurance through COBRA.

Democrats tried to win another round of funding for state and local governments in bills today but were repulsed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Who says he will try to pump the brakes on spending Save deficit. McConnell says he doesn’t want to bail out Democratic-governed states for fiscal issues that preceded the pandemic, but there are many demands for state fiscal relief among Republicans, too.

After the Senate passed the bill last Tuesday, McConnell stated that Republicans would no longer enact coronavirus rescue legislation until the Senate returns to Washington, promising Republicans to rank-and-file harder in future legislation, rather than leave it in the hands of both unit leaders

Pelosi has attacked McConnell for opposing the first to add any money to its original $ 250 billion package and says cash states should be allowed to declare bankruptcy, a move that cannot be made now and that would threaten a wide range of services state. McConnell’s comments sparked a scandal – including GOP Governor – and came to his notice later.

“Oh, really?” Hairy tells you. “What made you think that was a good idea?”

Today’s measures bring total relief funding on the four measures, as measured by the cumulative deficit consequence of spending proposals and tax cuts, to $ 2.4 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Every day brings new evidence of the economic calamity the virus has caused. This morning the government reported that 4.4 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs sweep the economy. Over the last five weeks, about 26 million people have filed for unemployment benefits, or about one in six American workers.

Michigan State announced this week that it has temporarily laid off nearly 3,000 workers.

All said, the four coronavirus rescue bills manufactured by Congress would save at least $ 2.4 trillion for business relief, testing and treatment, and direct payments to people and their jobs, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The deficit is virtually certain $ 3 trillion breach this year and is likely to go well above that when CBO provides new data as early as Friday.

Among the candidates for help in the next bill is the Postal Service, which has more than 600,000 workers but is becoming clobbered by COVID-19-related revenue losses.

In related matters, the House used a party-line 212-182 vote today to establish a special committee to oversee how the Trump administration spends the large sums of money Congress is giving to fight the coronavirus. Republicans accuse Democrats of playing politics with the crisis, but Democrats say Congress needs to keep an eye on that effort.