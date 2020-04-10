Some abortions can continue in Texas during a pandemic, judge rules

A US judge said Thursday that some abortions could continue in Texas as the state opposes coronavirus pandemics, which is dealing with a new legal precaution among officials who are trying to dramatically restrict contraception Access to medical procedures.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel said in Austin, Texas officials violated the United States Constitution by classifying abortion providers as covered by a state law requiring abortion. of non-urgent medical procedures to maintain hospital beds and equipment during coronavirus infection.

Yeakel’s decision, if supported by an appeals court, would allow Texas abortion providers to continue drug abortions as well as abortion procedures for women at risk of meeting the state’s cut-off at 22 week of pregnancy.

In a drug abortion medicine is given to end a pregnancy. Yeakel described in his decision an abortion procedure as a non-surgical procedure early in the pregnancy carried out a procedure in which a clinic used gentle suction from a narrow, flexible tube to drain the contents of the patient’s uterus.

Yeakel issued a broader decision on March 30, but that decision was overturned by the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday. In a 2-1 ruling, the appeals court said Yeakel had exceeded his authority and had authorized Texas Governor Greg Abbott to take emergency health measures.

Within hours of the decision, attorneys for abortion providers returned to Yeakel’s court with a more narrow request that he allow drug abuses and abusive procedures in some situations.

State Attorney General Ken Paxton, who imposed abortion restrictions, said in a statement that Yeakel rejected the 5th Circuit and showed disrespect for the rule of law.

“Just two days ago, the Fifth Circuit rescinded the District Court’s previous restraining order because it failed to apply sound law to the facts,” Paxton said. “We will again ask the Fifth Circuit to uphold Governor Abbott’s decision to discontinue all refined medical procedures during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Texas and other states that have previously acted to limit abortions seek to destroy their accessibility during the pandemic, prompting a series of court battles brought by advocacy groups such as Planned Parenthood.

On Monday, the Sixth U.S. The Cincinnati-based Circuit Court of Appeals has refused to block a similar District Court decision preventing the state of Ohio from banning abortion proceedings.

Proponents of abortion rights criticized the state’s actions as a political opportunity during the pandemic. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe Editing by Leslie Adler)