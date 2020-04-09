Some African countries may face “a huge spike” in coronavirus cases “very soon”, warns WHO

Some African countries could see a spike in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks and tests should be urgently increased in the region, World Health Organization officials said Thursday.

“Over the past four days, we can see that the numbers have already doubled,” said Michel Yao, head of the Africa WHO emergency response program, in a media conference call.

“If the trend continues, and even learning from what has happened in China and Europe, some countries may face a huge spike very soon,” he said.

The number of registered people infected with coronavirus in Africa has so far been relatively low – with nearly 11,000 cases and 562 deaths, according to a Reuters count based on government statements and WHO data.

WATCH | Here’s what it’s like to get tested for COVID-19:

A look at what patients might expect if they end up in an emergency room with COVID-19 symptoms. 01:59

Infection numbers “growing rapidly”

WHO’s Africa chief Matshidiso Moeti said there is an “urgent need” to expand testing capacity beyond Africa’s capitals as the virus spreads across countries.

“Without help and action now, poor countries and vulnerable communities could suffer severe devastation,” WHO diplomat general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told diplomats in Geneva.

“The infection numbers in Africa are relatively small now, but they are growing rapidly,” he said.

It has also noticed chaos in wealthy countries in the 100 days since China first informed WHO of “unknown cause pneumonia” cases in Wuhan city.

Feel the economic impact

African leaders, including the presidents of South Africa, Nigeria and Rwanda, gathered around Tedros, a former Ethiopian foreign minister, after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the United Nations agency and threatened to withhold his country’s contribution to its budget.

Although Africa represents a fraction of the global cases of the disease, its countries experience the economic impact. In a report released Thursday, the World Bank said the outbreak should push sub-Saharan Africa into recession in 2020 for the first time in 25 years.

The bank’s Pulse Africa report says the region’s economy will shrink from 2.1% to 5.1% from last year’s 2.4% growth and that coronavirus will cost in sub-Saharan Africa $ 37 billion from $ 79 to $ 79 billion in production losses this year due to trade and value chain disruption, among other factors.