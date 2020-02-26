some-bruins-odds-and-ends

If you’re a glass half-entire type, you are saying to your self now that the Bruins’ the latest toe stubs did not value them a point because the Tampa Bay Lightning are suddenly slumping. If you’re a glass fifty percent-empty variety — and Twitter tells me each and every day that this is the scenario for several of you — you are decrying the blown prospect introduced to the Bruins by the Bolts’ 3-game losing streak.

No matter what the situation, the B’s sit in this article with a nice — although not necessarily cozy — 5-level guide for the Atlantic Division over Tampa. Could be much better, could be even worse. As we explained a while back, the race could very nicely be made a decision next 7 days when the B’s and Lightning play 2 times, a property-and-house with a match in Sunrise in concerning.

But Wednesday was a day of relaxation for the B’s, so right here are a several leftover odds and ends as they figure out a way to get their mojo back following two of the most lethargic losses of the period to the Canucks and Flames.

• Coach Bruce Cassidy was not about to rip Nick Ritchie after a tough debut, which was entirely reasonable and understandable. It was just one recreation. There were being also a few of promising sequences from Ritchie, which includes a nifty backhand go from driving the Calgary web that just skipped and coming out in advance in a thunderous collision with Milan Lucic.

But the biggest worry about including a big system — some thing the B’s definitely could use — was irrespective of whether or not that participant could keep up with the team’s rapid speed. There have been some times that indicated Ritchie will be greatly challenged to do so. One particular came in the second period when there was a potential two-on-1 but Ritchie just could not make it to the open place that was there to create.

Now Ritchie (taken 15 spots in advance of David Pastrnak in the 2014 draft) was taking part in without having the reward of a follow with his new team, and he was a day removed from dropping his lifetime in Anaheim and hooking up with his workforce in Boston. Not pretty as effortless as it appears to be like. But looking at Ritchie’s size, his rate will be a thing to watch intently.

• On the flip side, the transcontinental journey appeared to energize Danton Heinen. The former Bruin snapped a four-recreation pointless streak by notching the major assist on Adam Henrique‘s third-interval go-ahead aim for the Ducks from Edmonton. The Oilers tied it up, but Heinen also contributed a potent defensive enjoy in the slot to assist the Ducks get to time beyond regulation, the place they won it.

The B’s wanted some brawn and Heinen evidently built himself expendable with a subpar season. But there will be times when the B’s will overlook Heinen’s heady participate in and versatility.

• An additional motive that Cassidy did not bust on Ritchie was that there were so quite a few far more deserving candidates. Pastrnak produced a comfortable participate in on the puck along the boards that led to a Flames intention soon after Brad Marchand‘s shorty tied it up. And Jake DeBrusk is pointless in his previous eight games. DeBrusk and David Krejci, his centerman given that he was birthed into the NHL, have not experienced the similar chemistry they’ve appreciated in the past. It would not be a shock if Cassidy moved DeBrusk to the Charlie Coyle line, as he did midway through the recreation on Tuesday, on a much more standard foundation.

• The Maple Leafs can’t stand up for falling down. Soon after a good gain over the Penguins previous Thursday, they followed it up with an uncomfortable decline in the David Ayres Clearly show on Saturday. And right after yet another solid gain in Tampa on Tuesday, they woke up to the news that defenseman Jake Muzzin, who was 1 of the men who was the two indicating and undertaking the appropriate points for the mercurial Leafs, is out for a month with a broken hand. They encounter a huge recreation on Thursday in Sunrise against the Panthers with 3rd spot in the Atlantic hanging in the stability.

• Whatever’s been ailing the B’s the previous two game titles, they want to rid on their own of it quickly. The Dallas Stars, the best staff in the NHL that handful of folks are speaking about, are in city Thursday night. Since setting up the time 1-7-1, the Stars are 36-13-five. They are also a person of the very best street teams with a document of 18-10-four. Tyler Seguin is starting off to wake up (objectives in his earlier two game titles) and they’ve obtained some seriously intriguing young players in Roope Hintz (18-14-32), Denis Gurianov (18-nine-27) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (7-25-32). A humbling 5-one decline at residence to the Blues very last 7 days when they experienced a opportunity to get the Central Division guide will make you marvel if the Stars are prepared to convert the corner into the neighborhood of Cup contenders, but Rick Bowness‘ boys are a tricky out on most nights.