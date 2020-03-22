The study considered 175 cases between January 20 and February 12 to arrive at a conclusion

The cases consisted of two groups of people

Some patients with coronavirus (Covid-19) may need a quarantine period longer than the current two weeks to become completely infectious, a new study has found.

The study, detailed in an article in the journal Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology, University of Cambridge, considered 175 cases between January 20 and February 12 to reach a conclusion.

The cases involved a group of people who traveled to the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the disease, and other people who did not and infected other people.

The study used statistical distribution models and the average age of the respondents was 41.2 years. Travelers to Hubei accounted for 59.8% of patients. There was almost no difference in clinical characteristics between the two groups. Fever (81.6% for travelers and 82.8% for non-travelers) and cough (40.6% for passengers and 44.8% for non-travelers) were the most common symptoms reported in the study.

For the group of travelers who identified the study, the minimum virus incubation period was one day and the maximum 3.8 days for 95th pertylethyl, meaning 95% of the sample. The incubation period is the number of days between a patient with the disease and the symptoms that occur.

The study found that for the non-traveling group, the virus incubation period was between 12.1 days and 17.1 days for the 95th percentile. This means that the average incubation period was 14.6 days.

This maximum is slightly longer than the current quarantine period of two weeks, or 14 days, currently governed by governments around the world.

The study found that three previous papers found that the 95th percent incubation period was between 10.3 and 13.3 days.

“It is possible that the incubation period for non-travelers was very volatile … This could pose a threat to the effectiveness of existing preventive measures. The duration of the quarantine must be viewed with caution, ”wrote Char Leung, author of the study.

