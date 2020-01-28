Some critical reflections on the looking buffoon Alan Dershowitz

Before I move on, I wanted to say a few words about this spectacularly self-respecting man, Alan Dershowitz, and his argument about the constitutional, rather than factual, inadequacy of the impeachment charges brought against President Trump. It is no exaggeration to say that the overwhelming limit of the universal weight of scientific and historical opinion is that Dershowitz is wrong. But mine is not an argument in favor of authority. This is an overwhelming consensus as it is almost certainly correct. To cite just one example, in the months in which the Constitution was drafted, Britain was troubled by a highly publicized campaign for an indictment based not on statutory crimes but on corruption and the wrong rules.

My purpose here is not to repeat the arguments on what constitutes an impenetrable offense. Others do. What is so remarkable is that not only is Dershowitz not an expert on the subject and by no means knowledgeable. He positively announces the fact, within the framework of his own glorification and his own implication. Dershowitz explains that he adopted a diametrically opposite position on what constitutes an impenetrable offense in 1998-1999 because he had not yet “studied” the subject. But in recent weeks, he says, he “reads all the books” and comes to this new conclusion. (Note that in 1998-1999, Dershowitz had already been a professor at Harvard Law School for thirty-five years.)

To use Dershowitz’s own words, he expressed the previous misconception because …

I simply accepted the academic consensus on an issue that was not in the fore at the time. But because this indictment directly raises the question of whether criminal conduct is required, I have reviewed and read all of the relevant historical documents as non-partisan academics should always do, and have now concluded that the drafters had intended to limit the criteria for indictment to criminal acts akin to treason, bribery, and they certainly did not intend to extend it to vague and open, non-criminal charges such as the abuse of power and the obstruction of Congress.

Dershowitz is rightly recognized as a criminal defense attorney and a defense attorney in particular, despite decades of heightened notoriety as a whore of great attention. He is not a constitutional prosecutor. He is not a historian. And he is not another type of arraignment expert. But now he has spent a few weeks “reading all the books” and he has understood.

This is the most classic dilettante story. Understanding the past means more than just searching the library for evidence and citations. If we are trying to reconstruct the range of arguments put forward by the authors of the Constitution and the way in which most Americans – who were indirectly responsible for ratifying the document – understood them, you need a basis in the history and debates of the time. Words don’t speak for themselves. They make sense in a particular historical context. We are not bound in our use of these words by their original historical context, but we cannot understand them or use them for our own purposes if we ignore this context.

To put it simply, if it is a subject and a field of study that you do not know and after a few weeks of stuffing, you decide that basically all those who have studied the question are wrong, there is very little chances that you quickly found a good overview and it is very likely that you are an ignorant and selfish asshole. Needless to say, these are chances that Dershowitz is happy to take. Dershowitz has now “read all relevant historical documents” and covered them.

If we take the most generous view of what Dershowitz maintains, it is this: the removal was not intended to remove a president from political disagreement or even to be a terrible president. It is designed to expel presidents from serious and high-level wrongdoing, be it statutory crimes or offenses against the constitution or society itself. All you need to know about the absurdity of Dershowitz’s argument is that the most important types of wrongdoing that a president can commit are those that only he can do, given his position and his unique powers. Congress should adopt a special batch of President’s special crimes to cover this. A few days after announcing his new position, Dershowitz himself recognized him. Thus, after stating categorically that only statutory offenses were impenetrable, he felt the intolerability of this position and added a catch-all that “criminal” wrongdoing or “criminal behavior” could also count.

Again, in general, it’s not that far from the truth.

With this warning in hand, Dershowitz argues that “the abuse of power” is basically an empty phrase that can mean anything and nothing. It is too vague to be a standard for removing the President. In his presentation last night, he listed virtually all of the presidents of the 20th century whom someone at one time accused of “abusing their power”.

Again, if you save up to 30,000 or maybe 50,000 feet, this is also true. If a future House adopted articles of dismissal which simply said that the President had abused his power and gave no example or specific or detailed explanation which would not really be cut. If they listed something trivial, the Senate would be right to reject the articles on these grounds. But of course, the article on “abuse of power” contains a very specific and lengthy indictment on how the President solicited bribes, broke the law and undermined the security of the country for personal profit. In other words, the indictment “abuse of power” contains precisely these “crimes”, indeed criminal crimes, according to Dershowitz, are necessary. Dershowitz’s entire argument, which purportedly excludes all dismissal on constitutional grounds, is purely semantic and in the most trivial sense.

The most magical part of this presentation was that Dershowitz recognized it and felt the need to address this particular point. He admits that the actual indictment articles include these things, but it is not enough because the Chamber has grouped them under the heading “abuse of power”. As he says, the articles are “not saved by the inclusion in these articles of somewhat more specific but still non-criminal behavior.” “

It is worth listening to this passage to hear the specific language but also to hear the wood of Dershowitz’s voice as he unleashes the full measure of his militant and selfish ignorance.

Dershowitz is just a selfish, selfish individual. Here he teaches house managers how it doesn't matter what is actually in the impeachment articles. They basically used the wrong titles. So they blundered.

– Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 28, 2020

Take away any personal involvement and flimflam and Dershowitz’s argument on the Constitution is that the House chose the wrong label. It’s really all.