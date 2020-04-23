Some Data Groups Improve the Cycle

Across the country this week and last week, protests have surfaced on social avoidance measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. They displayed traffic jams, banners, posters with people dressed in minorities, and protesters protesting against each other, attracting many.

There are approximately 45,000 confirmed deaths in the United States that are associated with coronavirus, and more than 800,000 have confirmed infection altogether. In a desperate attempt to curb the spread of the virus, most of the country is subject to a mandatory home rule that experts have urged, making history on the economy but which the majority of Americans approve of. .

The organizers of the protest say that events like these are interconnected – the conflict of opposing measures is more dangerous than the virus itself. In some places, the protests appeared to be just going up. But some nationalist protagonists affiliated with President Donald Trump have been led or promoted.

While protest organizers in support of the protest have all insisted that there is no national standard, there are many examples of national organizations adding to some political protests. The presence of the participants of this country meant to spread the anger at the local level. The president himself blocked the protesters in his messages and statements, but some of his friends also did some things, including advocating or promoting protesters.

Among the demographics that supported the protest was Stephen Moore, a fellow vacationer from the Heritage Foundation and founder of the organization to promote, a tax-free organization. Moore, who is also a Trump adviser, has been an economic adviser to reopen May 1 and is currently leading the group’s “Save Our Side” group, a conservative group meeting. yesterday those who want to see the economy reopen and advise White. Home on how to do it.

Moore said “There is no national organization or any national organization behind” the protest, which has so far run in more than a dozen countries. But Moore said he consulted with three people from Ohio, Wisconsin, and Colorado, who would not be named, on how to approach the anti-housing protest. He added, “I’m sorry about what they’re doing.” The recommendations he says include stressing lack of violence, respecting health measures on the scene, and leaving their way of doing things. m.

“And then there’s the lack of things like MONEY, you know? Those are not helpful, ”Moore said. “And look, I’m the most ardent supporter of the president we have. … But WE are just misleading people, so you are not a people.”

Moore said the Save Our Country team considered joining the protest as a group, but eventually decided not to “because we thought it would be a distraction” from the group’s goals. At least two groups within the coalition also provide guidance or promote protests. They both insist that we are not affiliated with any of our collective actions.

Jenny Beth Martin, a founding member of the Tea Patriots Party, said: “We are not in this Saving Partnership group – we are trying to find out where the protests are going and make sure our supporters are aware of them. , “said Jenny Beth Martin, president of the Patriots Tea Association. . The awareness campaign involves sending targeted email alerts across the state, something that is frequently done, she said.

Martin said the response from “a few thousand” members of the group showed that they were interested in participating in the protest, but were also aware of the risks involved. “Most of our supporters, they say they can go if it’s in a car, but they can’t get out of the car because they know it’s going to be a great adventure. They either won’t go in because they are very dangerous, or and they’ll just go if they stop in their car and go back. ”

FreedomWorks, a member of the Save Our Country co-op, has also provided guidance to some of the protesters and has focused on making a difference between his work with the organization and participating in protests. The New York Times and NPR reported that FreedomWorks – which also has a stake in The Tea Association – is giving local protesters guidance on setting up websites and conducting ballooning on economic reopening. .

About two weeks ago, the organization’s board began to be frustrated with visually impaired, said Adam Brandon, president of FreedomWorks. “Now we feel that these (restrictions) may last until August, if not? Whoa, wait a second, this is not what we signed. So that’s where you start to see this as a pivot… more in reopening the economy. ”

Brandon said the organization is not organizing any protests, but is supporting the activist community. “The only thing I have to do is put a brick wall between the work we did on Cooperation (Save), and the protest. Two words are different, ”he added.

One of the biggest protests so far was the “Operation Gridlock” in Michigan last week, where tens of thousands of people took part in protests in Lansing and blocked traffic. The event was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, and one of the organizers was Meshawn Maddock, who chairs the Women’s Committee for Trump and is the president of the Trump campaign in Michigan, according to her Twitter account.

In connection with the question of whether Michigan’s “Joint Ventures” are “engaged” with members of the Save Our Country coalition – including Moore, FreedomWorks, and the Tea Party Party – for leadership when organizing, a coalition representative The Michigan Conservative said in the email “” A “number” could mean a phone call or conversation in the Zoom Conference. The MCC is not fully in touch with any of the groups mentioned. “

The Operation Gridlock Facebook page also lists the Michigan Freedom Fund as one of its hosts. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the group is financially close to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and said it was “inappropriate” for the legislature to “carry out political attacks on any governor.” The DeVos family and the Michigan Freedom Fund have banned any DeVos involved in the protest.

Tony Daunt, executive director of the MFF, said the group was designated as the host because the group spent $ 250 to promote the event, which said the extent of their involvement in closing the group’s social network. Responding to the Michigan governor’s allegations that the DeVos family helped fund or organize protests, Daunt said, “That’s not the case. This is not the case. ”

The president himself has supported some protests, as they are disregarding his own social policies of his government. On Friday, Trump executed a number of threatening statements calling his supporters to “LIBERATE” Minnesota, Michigan, and Virginia, the latter being linked to the Second Edition. The city is under siege! he was black.

The White House told TIME it was not cooperating with any of these groups. An official who rescinded the Trump campaign in 2020 says if the President supports the protest, the campaign is “100%” behind him. “If you look, there are states that go beyond the limits of what should be said to be very limited in what people do,” the official said. “The president has spoken about where he thinks he’s gone too far.”

Not all members of the President feel this way. Many Republican governors see self-imposed measures to stop the spread of HIV in their states, and recent Quinnipiac polls show nearly 70% of Republicans approve. home-order instructions. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, also a Republican, has criticized the President for encouraging protesters, saying he was helpless.

Online organizers who support the protest and have nothing to do with the White House insist that the demonstration is not balanced, and that they are only concerned that visitors cannot be home.

“This coincides with the work I did in the early days of the Tea Party movement,” said Mark Meckler, President of the Convention Convention, which started a website called “Open states.” “My ambition is to give (the people) a place where they can come together and talk to each other and watch what happens in their states.” Meckler, who co-founded Tea Party Patriots, said they are not working for any group. Meckler said he doesn’t cooperate with the White House in any way.

Chris Dorr, a conservative activist who works with his peers on the Second Reform issue in several states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa, and Minnesota, has created Facebook groups with members. his cousin in many states is “very much in isolation.” The Washington Post reports that as of this weekend, the Facebook group of siblings has more than 200,000 members in total. It’s the kind of group where support for events like the recent protests in Pennsylvania have collected steam.

“There is no groundbreaking process for this. I want to let everyone know,” Dorr said, after attending a Pennsylvania demonstration that he had sunburn. “I wish I was a visual guru. , and powerful, but these people are out there. “

Dorr said he and his family had not made contact with the CEO or his own company. “I will take a call from the President, this will not be cool. We are in full support of whatever the President is saying until the country is reopened.”

