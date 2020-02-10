Some Democrats want the party to be a “cult”

Democratic strategist James Carville The matter was put (again) at 11, warning that the appointment of a senator would essentially make the Democratic Party a “cult.” Bernie Sanders for the 2020 election.

Carville has attracted a lot of attention in the past few days for speaking out so violently against Sanders when the Democrats spoke out against the president Donald Trump, When he came to Morning Joe on Monday to discuss the state of the race, Carville went full throttle and warned that “the party needs to know who it is and who its voters are.”

“The only thing, the only thing between the United States and the Abyss is the Democratic Party. That’s it. If we follow the path of the British Labor Party, if we nominate Jeremy Corbyn, it will be the end of the days … So I’m scared to death, I really am. “

Carville continued that African-American voters are not interested in “stupidity” like revolution and socialism, “they are interested in someone who comes to them and formulates a vision of how they fit in this country.”

“If we lose that, we will be the British Labor Party and will disappear from some theoretical left country,” said Carville. “I’m afraid that Donald Trump will be re-elected, and I have four years to go, and I don’t think we’ll make it.” Really not … The country can’t go on like this. “

The conversation continued, with Carville outlining his view that politics should be about “coalitions” and problem solving, not an “ideologist” or “reparations or some silly left thing out there.”

“There is a certain part of the Democratic Party that wants us to be a cult,” said Carville, allegedly referring to Sander’s passionate support base.

“I’m not interested in a cult … I’m not a very cult person.”

