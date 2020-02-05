Some Florida students could go to school with a new proposal in the afternoon

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) – An official from a school district in central Florida came up with an idea to turn the traditional school day upside down and give the children more flexibility.

Kelvin Soto, chairman of the Osceola County School Board, believes that children should have a choice of when to start their day.

He proposed a flexible schedule that allows students to start their day by 3:00 p.m.

Soto said he had read about a similar program in a Michigan school district, which led him to raise the idea in Osceola County.

“When students start class in the afternoon, they may have time to go to college or work on a job earlier in the day. Or the students could just get more sleep, ”said Soto.

For the district, Soto said that a flexible schedule would make better use of the facilities and possibly reduce the overcrowding of schools and buses in one of the fastest growing districts in the country.

A potential problem could be the availability of teachers, Soto said, but he doesn’t think this could be a problem.

“I think there will be a lot of employees who would probably like to have a flexible schedule for the same reasons,” said Soto.

Soto added that many details still need to be worked out.