Some Georgia companies are preparing to reopen while US coronavirus deaths could exceed 50,000

Some companies prepared to reopen Friday in Georgia while the country was ready to reach another tragic milestone in the spread of the pandemic.

The US death toll from the coronavirus novel is expected to reach 50,000 on Friday, after doubling in just 10 days to become the highest in the world, according to a Reuters count. The country marked 1,000 deaths a month ago on March 26th.

About 875,000 Americans have contracted the highly contagious respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the virus. On average, around 2,000 died every day this month, according to a Reuters count.

The real number of cases is believed to be higher, with state public health officials warning that the shortage of trained workers and materials has limited testing capacity.

More than 49,300 died of COVID-19, according to a Reuters count, a figure in line with Johns Hopkins University’s case monitoring.

Home care nurse Flora Ajayi in the New York City district of Queens wears personal protective equipment to protect herself and prevent cross-contamination during a visit to a customer during the COVID-19 epidemic. (Lucas Jackson / Reuters)

The total would also exceed seasonal flu deaths in seven of the nine recent seasons, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Flu deaths range from a low of 12,000 in 2011-2012 to a high of 61,000 in the 2017-2018 season.

High per capita mortality rate

Coronavirus deaths are also likely to be higher, as most states only count victims in hospitals and nursing homes and not those who died at home. About 40% of the deaths occurred in the state of New York, the epicenter of the United States epidemic, followed by New Jersey, Michigan and Massachusetts.

Although the rate of hospitalizations and other indicators of the severity of the epidemic have started to stabilize in recent days, California has experienced the highest one-day loss of life to date Thursday, with 115 deaths recorded in the previous 24 hours.

California Governor Gavin Newsom urged state residents to follow orders to stay home despite the weekend’s forecast of hot and sunny weather that could tempt many officially closed beaches.

Of the top 20 most severely affected countries, the United States ranks ninth on the basis of per capita deaths, according to a Reuters count. The United States has 1.5 deaths per 10,000 people. Belgium ranks first, with over five deaths per 10,000 people, followed by Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom.

Americans may not rush to businesses, polls suggest

From Tennessee to Texas, from Ohio to Montana, a handful of governors across the country have announced plans to quickly reopen some workplaces that had been ordered closed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Some of these plans have drawn fire from public health experts and other governors who warn that a premature easing of house orders and the closure of businesses imposed in the past five weeks could trigger a new increase in coronavirus cases.

It is unclear how much business businesses will receive. A Reuters / Ipsos survey this month found that the bipartisan majority of Americans want to continue taking refuge on the spot to protect themselves from the coronavirus, despite the impact on the economy.

Numerous opinion polls have shown that the bipartisan majority of Americans want to stay home to protect themselves from the coronavirus, despite the impact on the economy.

WATCH l Intense attention to the COVID-19 vaccine has other consequences:

There is growing concern that if children’s routine vaccinations are delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, preventable diseases such as measles could see a resurgence. 02:03

Only 13% of Americans surveyed in a CBS News poll released Thursday said they would surely return to public places in the coming weeks if the restrictions were lifted now, regardless of the state of the outbreak.

Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp pioneered gyms, hairdressers, bowling alleys and tattoo and massage parlors to resume activity Friday, followed by cinemas and restaurants next week. South Carolina started easing restrictions on Monday. Florida opened some of its beaches last Friday.

‘In no way is it safe’

Some entrepreneurs, despite the financial blow of forced closures, were still not enthusiastic about reopening.

“It’s not safe,” said Michael Sponsel, 39, owner of the Freedom Barber shop in Atlanta, the capital and largest city of Georgia. “Not for my barbers, not for my clients. We’ve looked at the numbers and they don’t look good.”

He told Reuters he intended to keep the doors closed.

Georgia has recorded nearly 850 deaths out of over 21,000 cases, the eleventh death toll among the 50 states in the United States.

LOOK ‘Give me freedom or give me death!’:

Thousands of people frustrated by the ongoing COVID-19 blockade protested in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Tuesday. 02:02

Others were more optimistic. Angie Bullman said she would reopen her suburban Atlanta hairdresser on Friday and was fully booked for the weekend.

“We have to get back to work,” said Bullman.

Initially, President Donald Trump seemed to urge Georgia when their plans were announced, but in midweek he was saying in his daily briefings at the White House that it was “too early”.

Thursday stated that he was not “happy” with Kemp, as the state did not meet the first stage of the guidelines that the administration encouraged states to follow in deciding how to restart economic life to capacity.

Rather than allowing companies to reopen their doors to customers, some states, including Wisconsin and Illinois, were taking a more cautious approach by allowing merchants to conduct business on the sidewalk while requiring facial coverage in the workplace.

Body bags dropped into Trump’s hotel

Some states have encouraged physical removal, but have stopped issuing residence orders at home, including Iowa and South Dakota – which have seen outbreaks in major national meat processing plants – as well as Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota. , Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming.

State leaders in some of these states cited minuscule numbers, although other jurisdictions have seen that infections can go unnoticed for several days.

Millions of Americans have felt the pain of the pandemic. U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday show that 26.5 million Americans had sought unemployment benefits in the past five weeks, effectively canceling all jobs earned during what had been the longest economic expansion in U.S. history. .

“Body” bags at Trump Hotel. #trumpcovidfails #TrumpCovidiot pic.twitter.com/agzPHFhRA3

– @ bill_ragen

While some inactive workers have welcomed the moves to reopen the economy, others are afraid to return before it is safe to do so, facing a dilemma – state unemployment laws generally prevent them from collecting unemployment benefits if they refuse work, said Thomas Smith, associate professor at Goizueta Business School at Emory University.

“You’re asking people to put their lives in danger,” said Smith. “These people aren’t Army Rangers – those people joined the fight. A barber isn’t.”

Economic pain has led to protests across the nation from those who are eager to return to work or accuse states of invading their freedom. Another such protest was scheduled for Wisconsin on Friday.

A protest occurred on the other side of the political spectrum on Thursday. The Center for Popular Democracy Action organized a rally where fake body bags were placed on the sidewalk in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, accusing the president of dropping the ball on the pandemic response to a deadly effect.