Some good news: dogs can’t get coronavirus, so they are bite

For a brief moment, there were fears that we might infect their COVID-19 coronavirus if we touched the dogs. Simple easy, fellow dog lovers. They’re safe I’m starting to think that these creatures continue to be an uplift so they can save the planet, and really, a planet in charge of the dog? I would love to!

The important news for me is, a person who wants to pet every dog ​​I see in public and Chris Evans, because sadly dogs are walking around and know I can’t feed them for fear of giving them the Coroner Virus? Devastating

The thing is: we all love dogs, even secretly, who do not want to admit it. They are loveable, want to be your best friend and will be with you for as long as you love them. And now, when it comes to isolating the coronavirus and yourself, it would be nice to have a puppy companion. It’s too late to get a dog?

The World Health Organization has announced that dogs cannot contract Covid-1. Dogs previously kept in quarantine may be released. To be clear, the WHO bites the dogs out.

– Liam Hackett (@ Diego Liam) March 12, 2020

Daddy jokes aside, I’m just excited that this means the dog will be okay. They don’t know what’s going on! If we kept them apart and they thought they were in trouble and got it Sad? Its thinking is too much to bear. Let your puppy run free!

To introduce daddy’s nasty jokes, puppies here are just getting better and wiser.

This dog likes his footsteps 😂 pic.twitter.com/3rabuiQlBd

– LADBible (@LDBible) March 12, 2020

Fast and Furriest🐶💨

G IG ref pic.twitter.com/A6iBVrpZBs

– Dog Squad TV (@dogscoadtv) March 12, 2020

Is he a dog or a teddy bear? pic.twitter.com/6Iksu1rP95

– Cute Emergency (@CuteEmergency) March 12, 2020

This is the point. This is his first time at the park and he is a bit shy. Wondering if you’re his friend. 12/10 I didn’t want anything worse than this .twitter.com/t1RkfxCEfd

– WeRateDogs® (@Dog_Rates) March 10, 2020

This is Gracie. People think it’s easy to be a puppy but it’s actually exhausting. 12/10 sweet dream kid pic.twitter.com/PCalgn745q

– WeRateDogs® (@Dog_Rates) March 12, 2020

They call it the dog paddle for pic.twitter.com/KZv56CbAho

– trendchaser (@ trendchasernews) March 12, 2020

Ahhh pic.twitter.com/DN137eNSg0

– Popular Pugs (@ Popular Pugs) March 9, 2020

OMG 😄 pic.twitter.com/GHKxSjGrXw

– TrendCheers (@ TrendCheersNews) March 11, 2020

If anyone needs toilet paper, I got you a Peak Tightwire / GiminiINNM

– Doug the Pug (@itsdougthepug) March 11, 2020

I am very happy that the dog is protected. They can be there for us, hug us and we know they will not get sick as a result. Bless us with this moment of good news.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield / Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. (TagsToTranslate) coronavirus (T) dogs