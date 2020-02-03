Some GOPers don’t even want to weigh on the merits of the House case

Just days before the vote to convict or acquit President Trump, several Senate Republicans said on Monday that they did not need to get to the bottom of the House case because they decided to unblock Trump simply because the alleged conduct was not impenetrable.

Their reluctance to comment on Trump’s underlying behavior in Ukraine comes after Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) released a statement on Thursday that validated the main claims against the president and called his behavior “inappropriate”. Alexander however concluded that the conduct was not flawless, and also announced his opposition to calling additional witnesses for the trial.

Colleagues of Alexander’s GOP quickly congratulated the Tennessean – whose statement on Thursday effectively killed any hope of witnesses to appear – for his kindness. But so far, only a few seemed interested in following the delicate path he had traced, while others bypassed what he had to say.

“I have a lot of respect for Lamar, I just do not think that is what it is all about,” Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) told reporters after the debate closed on Monday. “If you get into it, then you start to convince the House that you have to remove people just so we can decide what they have done wrong.” The relevance is not relative to this process that we went through. “

Instead, some Republicans defend the position that, because they do not believe the alleged offense was impenetrable, there is no point in commenting on Trump’s conduct or whether the House has proven his case.

“The real acts with which they accuse the president do not turn into an impenetrable crime,” Senator Mike Rounds (R-ND) told TPM.

When asked if the conduct was inappropriate, Rounds replied, “I will not enter the degrees, because in this particular case it is an impenetrable offense or not.”

“In this case, it has not reached this level, it is all the further that we have to go,” he added.

The idea that, while everything the House said about Trump was true, it was still not impenetrable, was pushed by Trump’s attorney Alan Dershowitz and the argument was far outside the mainstream of constitutional right. Over 500 constitutional experts signed a letter in December as the House completed its impeachment procedures, describing Trump’s behavior as impenetrable. Even an academic recruited by House Republicans to testify at one of the hearings there publicly disagreed with the Trump team’s position on what constitutes an impenetrable offense.

Nonetheless, GOP senators cling to the Dershowitz framework as a way to reject Trump’s behavior – and avoid his anger – without categorically approving the behavior of the Ukrainian president (although many Republicans have also argued that he was justified).

The Republicans also used their qualms about how the House conducted its impeachment investigation, which was largely consistent with past presidential indictments, as a shield to avoid assessing the case it submitted to the Senate.

“Senator Alexander argued more or less on the merits and whether or not he believed the case had a solid foundation,” Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) told TPM. “They lost me when they completely abused the power of dismissal, so mine is purely based on the fact that we shouldn’t even be having this discussion.” I will not comment on the President’s choice of words or tactics. I had a real problem with how it started. “