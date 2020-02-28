[some-migrants-in-turkey-head-to-eu-borders-just-after-sign-from-ankara]



A photograph taken from Pazarkule demonstrates a group of migrants wait on no man’s land involving Turkey and Greece, at the Turkeys Pazarkule border crossing with Greece’s Kastanies, in Turkey, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

February 28, 2020

By Bulent Usta

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Groups of migrants in Turkey headed towards its borders with Greece and Bulgaria on Friday, Reuters reporters stated, just after a senior formal explained Ankara will no more time abide by a 2016 EU offer and prevent refugees from achieving Europe.

Late on Thursday, Turkey stated 33 Turkish troopers were killed in an air strike by Syrian governing administration forces in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region.

The official then explained to Reuters that Turkish police, coastguard and border safety officers had been purchased to stand down on refugees’ land and sea crossings in direction of Europe in anticipation of the imminent arrival of refugees from Idlib.

“We heard about it on the tv,” claimed Afghan migrant Sahin Nebizade, 16, a person of a group of migrants packed into one of 3 taxis that were being parked on a highway on the outskirts of Istanbul.

“We’ve been dwelling in Istanbul. We want to go to Edirne and then on to Greece,” Nebizade mentioned in advance of the taxis headed for the northwestern province of Edirne and border crossings with Bulgaria and Greece, 200 km (124 miles) west of Istanbul.

Turkey now hosts some 3.seven million Syrian refugees and has recurring that it are unable to handle additional. Less than a 2016 deal, the European Union has provided billions of euros in support in return for Ankara agreeing to stem the inflow of migrants into Europe.

The load of hosting refugees “is much too weighty for any one state to carry”, the Turkish official informed Reuters.

Pro-governing administration Demiroren information agency claimed there had been all over 300 migrants, together with women and small children, in 1 group which arrived in Edirne overnight and headed for the borders with the two EU nations Bulgaria and Greece.

Syrians, Iranians, Iraqis, Pakistanis and Moroccans have been amid individuals in the group, it mentioned.

Reuters observed migrants gather on Friday on the western Turkish coastal district of Ayvacik in Canakkale province with the aim of traveling by boat to Greece’s Lesbos island.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has regularly threatened to “open the gates” for migrants to travel to Europe. Undertaking so now could draw Western powers into the standoff about Idlib.

Some a single million civilians have been displaced in Syria in close proximity to Turkey given that December as Russian-backed Syrian govt forces seized territory from Turkish-backed Syrian rebels, developing the worst humanitarian disaster in the nine-calendar year war.

Broadcaster NTV showed scores of men and women strolling via fields putting on backpacks and explained they had tried out to cross the Kapikule border into Bulgaria, but were being not authorized by means of.

It mentioned the similar team of migrants had then walked by fields to arrive at the Pazarkule border crossing into Greece, but it was unclear what transpired to them thereafter.

