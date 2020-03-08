Some murders so horrendous that discarding death penalty would be a crime [Opinion] | Columnists

Just when I think it might be time to get rid of the death penalty, I hear of a crime so egregious that it makes me go, “Wait, we still have capital punishment in Pennsylvania, don’t we?”

That was the case a few days ago when a Berks County murder trial came to an abrupt end when the key witness — a defendant himself — reneged on his plea deal to testify against his alleged accomplice.

As reported by my colleague Mike Urban this week, Gregory Lewis, 29, of Stroudsburg, Monroe County, was in the midst of a jury trial when Vaughn Felix, 27, of Nesquehoning, Carbon County, took the witness stand and dropped what amounted to a nuclear bomb on the prosecution’s case against Felix. As a result, first-degree murder charges were dropped against Lewis.

For initially agreeing to testify against Lewis and plead guilty, prosecutors had agreed not to seek the death penalty against him, District Attorney John T. Adams said.

But now Felix will go to trial, and Adams may well seek the death penalty.

As he should.

The killing in which the men were charged took place the morning of Dec. 2, 2016, during a home-invasion robbery in the 1700 block of Fairview Street.

I remember driving to east Reading and heading up the steep slope at the foot of Neversink Mountain to Fairview Street. I didn’t get much at the scene except for an injured foot.

I stepped awkwardly off the curb that cold morning while sending a crime-scene photo to our digital team. I must have torn some connective tissue around in a hard-to-reach area around my heel, just inside my ankle. It took almost a year before the pain finally disappeared.

We later learned that a 21-year-old man, Dominic Colona, was shot to death and his 20-year-old sister, who was five months pregnant, was paralyzed from a gunshot wound to the head. Her fetus didn’t survive.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a witness said she was awakened in her second-floor bedroom by screaming downstairs and heard gunshots. She saw Colona lying at the bottom of the stairs, holding his stomach and moaning in pain, saying, “Take it, Take it. It’s there on the table. That’s all I got.”

According to the arrest papers, Felix told investigators he went to the home with Lewis to rob the home of money and drugs. A co-worker had provided them with information about the house and people living there.

Felix said they approached the home and tried to gain entry. Colona was holding a gun so Felix shot him once. A female was trying to shut the front door to keep them from entering so Felix shot her in the head.

Once inside the home, Felix and Lewis stole marijuana, cocaine, a TV, a watch and the gun Colona was holding. Felix then shot Colona in the head because he was still alive and Lewis told him he had “seen his face.”

Fortunately, Felix and Lewis aren’t going anywhere. Both are serving life sentences for the shooting death and attempted kidnapping of a Verizon Wireless employee in Northampton County. The details of that crime are chilling: They followed the man home from the store one night to abduct him so they could rob the store where he worked, and there’s little doubt, kill him once they got what they wanted. The victim foiled their plan by refusing to get into the car, something I would have done, and he was executed on his front lawn.

Not all murders are eligible for capital punishment. Under the state’s death penalty statute, the death penalty can be applied to, among others: a firefighter, law enforcement officer or public service killed in performance of duties, a murder of a hostage; being held for ransom; murder during an aircraft hijacking; murder to prevent a prosecution witness to prevent testimony; and during perpetration of a felony.

Death penalty opponents have some valid reasons for their positions. Studies have shown minorities are disproportionately sentenced to death.

Pennsylvania has a death penalty law on the books since 1978, but its been more than 20 years since it last executed a prison. Meantime, keeping nearly 150 prisoners on death row costs tens of millions of dollars a year.

In 2018, Gov. Tom Wolf announced a moratorium on the death penalty, saying it is “a flawed system that has been proven to be an endless cycle of court proceedings as well as ineffective, unjust, and expensive.” The moratorium is to remain in effect until the problems and issues are adequately addressed.

I’m for addressing problems with how the death penalty is applied.

But taking that option away from prosecutor and juries in the most egregious cases? No.

Watch a couple dozen episodes of “Forensic Files” and you may well change your view. You’ll hear true stories of sexual predators who prey on vulnerable women —someone’s daughter — then dispose of their bodies like pieces of trash.

As sick as their initial crime was, the cold-blooded killing and disposal of their victims was far worse, because, in addition to taking innocent lives, it tortures the victims’ families, wondering how terrifying their love one’s final moments must have been.