Some passengers are coming to Hawaii amid the closure of coronavirus doors

Nearly 1,400 visitors came to Hawaii’s airports on trans-Pacific flights since the state implemented strict COVID-19 control measures.

Gov. David Ige has set a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for all trans-Pacific hikes on March 26. A number of interisland passengers is not yet available.

Violation of the quarantine warrant can result in a misdemeanor and a fine of up to $ 5,000 and / or up to one year in prison, or both.

Hawaii Tourism Authority reported Friday’s trans-Pacific passenger count was 628, including, including 94 visitors and 239 residents. The county also includes 155 aircraft crew members, 71 transportation passengers and 69 new resident intentions for Oahu and two for Kona.

On Friday, only 22 trans-Pacific flights arrived in the Hawaiian islands.

As of March 26, only 1,370 visitors have come to the state on trans-Pacific flights.

Normally, at this time of the year, approximately 240,000 visitors would come during the same period. As of March 2019, the average daily passenger count was above 30,000.

As of March 2019, HTA reported that there were an average of 253,498 statewide visitors on any given day. That same month, some 939,064 visitors visited the Hawaiian Islands and 927,246 came by air.

