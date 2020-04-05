Some Patients Test Positive for Coronavirus Aboard Hospitals Docked in New York After Loosening Screening Regulations

U.S.N.S. Comfort, a hospital ship that arrived in New York to treat patients who were not coronaviruses, admitted several patients who tested positive for COVID-19 after loosening their screening rules following criticism that it was too slow to accept patients.

The Pentagon announced on Friday that the Javits Center in Manhattan, which has been converted into an emergency hospital with a capacity of 3,000 beds, will begin taking patients with COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel corona virus.

In a statement, the Pentagon also said that Comfort would begin screening the pier side of patients “in an effort to reduce deposits at several nearby New York hospitals.” Previously, vessel protocols required patients to conduct negative tests on the corona virus before being allowed to start.

Screening no longer requires a negative test, but patients will be screened based on temperature and a short questionnaire, the statement said.

Following the announcement, a number of patients from the Javits Center were moved to Comfort, docked at Pier 90 in Manhattan, and tested for the corona virus.

A US Navy spokesman confirmed to Newsweek that all patients were screened and isolated immediately upon arrival and “a few” who tested positive returned to the Javits Center for treatment as soon as it was practical.

“When receiving patients who were transferred to US comfort for care in the US, some patients tested positive for COVID-19,” Lieutenant Marycate Walsh said in a statement.

U.S.N.S. The Naval hospital hospital ship docked at Pier 90 on April 3 in New York City as seen from West New York, New Jersey.

Hit with Betancur / Getty Images

“The patients were isolated as soon as they arrived and received treatment for all their time aboard, and were transferred as quickly as possible to the Javits Center, which treats COVID-19 patients. Our medical experts are prepared for such cases, and have taken appropriate precautions. Comfort is able to continue its mission. “

He added that the ship had been working with city and health officials to refer non-coronavirus patients who had come from hospitals or Javits Centers since his arrival.

“What’s different is that instead of requiring a negative COVID-19 test before arrival at Comfort AS, we now accept asymptomatic screening patients, who will be isolated and tested immediately upon arrival,” he added. He added the ship “had infection control procedures that were followed, the same as civil hospitals on land” and the ship was equipped with appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

A U.S. official told Newsweek that the risk to the crew on the ship “remains low at this time,” adding, “We are ready for this, this is not a mistake, but proof that the process was successful.”

The statement came after Comfort’s relief effort was criticized following a delay in accepting patients who left hundreds of empty beds on board despite hospitals in the city being flooded with coronavirus patients.

On Friday, it was reported that the ship had only carried on 20 patients since it began operating on April 1 despite being equipped with 1,000 hospital beds and 1,200 medical workers aimed at easing tensions in the city hospital.

According to The New York Times, various military and other bureaucratic protocols, including nearly 49 medical conditions besides the COVID-19 virus that disqualify a patient from being treated on board, reportedly caused a major obstacle in easing tensions in the city hospital. .

Michael Dowling, president and chief executive of Northwell Health, the largest hospital system in New York, told the newspaper that with the city locked, there were fewer patients who suffered car accidents and gunshot wounds or other accidents that required emergency treatment and because that, there are fewer non-virus patients sent to USNS Leisure, because the city is coping with thousands of people infected with the virus.

“This is ridiculous,” he said. “If you are not going to help us with the people we need help, what is the purpose?”

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said the Department of Defense remained cautious about allowing COVID-19 patients on hospital ships, but added that the policy was being reassessed every day. “We have all seen what happens to some of these ships like cruise ships … this is not an environment built to deal with mass infectious diseases,” Hoffman told reporters at the Pentagon on Friday, The Hill reported.

New York is the hardest-hit state in the U.S., with more than 63,000 confirmed cases and 2,624 deaths in New York City alone, according to Johns Hopkins University.

