“Some people smile. Some cry. Some are fighting to breathe “

Like teachers around the world, since the schools closed, I have tried to adapt to a new rhythm of life. I felt both guilty and relieved to have a stable and secure teaching position, knowing that others face much more terrifying uncertainties. As a teacher of English and history, I also felt the magnitude of this historic moment.

Working remotely gave me more flexibility, so I decided to get involved in the community fight against the virus. I searched online, found a call on Twitter, and the following Wednesday, a worker from the Dublin City Volunteer Center called. She thanked me for registering my name on their online registration system and asked me if I would be comfortable working in a Covid-19 test center, greeting patients, checking details and manage the queue for swabbing. My profile suggested that I could be a good candidate for this type of work.

I was hesitant, but she assured me that I wouldn’t have to do anything that I wasn’t comfortable with. The coordinator was warm, professional and patient, guiding me through what was going to be involved.

Andrew King: “All of the staff at the center are amazing, patient, hardworking, cheerful.”

After thinking about it with my fiancée, I arrived a few days later for my first shift, with my roommate who also wanted to volunteer.

The center is located on the grounds of a GAA club just off the M50, and when we arrived we were passed through the door by two security guards. I wove the car through a sea of ​​bright orange traffic cones, and parked in one of the employee spaces on the other side of two large marquees.

Upstairs, in the bar of the converted clubhouse, we met the rest of the team. There were large circles of socially distant workers gathered in groups for a briefing. These were HSE administrative staff, nurses, volunteer managers and volunteers. The same coordinator who spoke to me on the phone was there too, leading ahead.

We were informed of our task, which was to greet patients in their cars, publish information kits and face masks, take patient details and add them to the test queue. The nurses would conduct the swab procedure. Dressed in masks, gloves, caps, coats and paperweights, we got started.

A volunteer shift lasts four to five hours, with a change of team at lunch. Throughout my first shift, the cars arrived constantly as the sun went down on a remarkably hot March day. At the end of the shift, I was exhausted; a combination of adrenaline, heightened alertness, fresh air, sunshine and learning on my feet.

The weeks that followed were a blur of school work and volunteering. In the afternoon, I sit quietly, reading and correcting student work on my laptop, making plans, drawing up work, recording audio analysis of stories and poems for students, and improvising like most others, trying to find what works best. This is the world of the unusual pet, where normality has become strange. The instruction takes place in a virtual cyberspace. Students like and comment on assigned tasks and I correct, watery eyes, sitting in my kitchen, looking at a screen.

The other world is the world of the unusual familiar, lonely roads on an empty Navan road and crossed at Garda checkpoints. I got used to the standing, the waiting, the thoroughness of the information.

In this world, I meet all horizons. Some smile. Some cry. Many do not seem too visibly ill. Some find it difficult to speak, struggle to breathe, obviously bad. Some are infants held in the hands of anxious parents. Some are elderly parents, accompanied by anxious adult children. All the staff at the center are incredible, patient, hardworking, cheerful.

With my colleagues and my students at school, I took a break during the Easter holidays. The test center in which I work also suspended its operations for a short period to allow the national backlog to disappear, before undertaking new work. I was happy to rest, with time to write, read, run and take dawn walks in Phoenix Park. Neither totally strange nor completely familiar, at the end of each day, I still wonder if that is what the story looks like.

To reflect the many ways in which life has changed in Ireland following the coronavirus epidemic, The Irish Times invites readers to share their stories from Covid. You can submit yours here